Last Updated:

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Deadline To Apply For Over 6K PO Posts Will End On August 22

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: IBPS will be closing the application window for over 6K PO posts on August 22, 2022. Check vacancy details here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
IBPS PO Recruitment 2022

Image: Pixabay


IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will end the recruitment process for the IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 on August 22, 2022. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at www.ibps.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 6,432 candidates will be selected for Probationary Officers or Management Trainee posts.

The preliminary and main online examinations for the next Common Recruitment Process, for selection of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee positions in Participating Banks, are expected to take place in October or November 2022. Candidate age should be between the age of 20 years to 30 years.

Recruitment notice further reads, "Indicative category-wise vacancies of each of the Participating Banks are given vide Annexure I. Recruitment in Participating Banks is a dynamic process which depends upon restriction imposed, business volume, business growth, health of the banks, branch expansion, internal and external factors, structural changes etc. Vacancies mentioned here are indicative and anticipated as communicated by the participating banks. However, Provisional allotment will be made based on the actual vacancies reported by the participating banks."

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Check important dates

  • The application link has been activated on August 2, 2022
  • Last date to apply is August 22, 2022
  • Admit card for pre-exam training will be released in September/October 2022
  • Prelims online exam will be conducted in October 2022
  • The main exam will be conducted in November 2022
  • The main exam result will be out in December 2022
  • Hall tickets for interview will be released in January/ February 2023
  • Interview will be conducted in January/February 2023
  • Provisional allotment will be done in April 2023

IBPSC PO Recruitment 2022: Follow these steps to apply online 

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website at www.ibps.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the apply link
  • Step 3: Fill the application form
  • Step 4: Submit the application form
  • Step 5: Take print out for future reference.
READ | BCECEB Recruitment: Notice released for 1511 Senior Resident/Tutor posts; Check details
READ | Patna Stenographer recruitment results 2022 released, know how to check merit list
READ | BARC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for Nurse, Sub Officer & other posts; Know details
READ | DRDO Recruitment: Here's how to apply for apprenticeship at DIBER & other details
READ | BPSSC Bihar Police SI recruitment: Mark sheet released at bpssc.bih.nic.in, check here
COMMENT