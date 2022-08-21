IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Deadline To Apply For Over 6K PO Posts Will End On August 22

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will end the recruitment process for the IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 on August 22, 2022. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at www.ibps.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 6,432 candidates will be selected for Probationary Officers or Management Trainee posts.

The preliminary and main online examinations for the next Common Recruitment Process, for selection of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee positions in Participating Banks, are expected to take place in October or November 2022. Candidate age should be between the age of 20 years to 30 years.

Recruitment notice further reads, "Indicative category-wise vacancies of each of the Participating Banks are given vide Annexure I. Recruitment in Participating Banks is a dynamic process which depends upon restriction imposed, business volume, business growth, health of the banks, branch expansion, internal and external factors, structural changes etc. Vacancies mentioned here are indicative and anticipated as communicated by the participating banks. However, Provisional allotment will be made based on the actual vacancies reported by the participating banks."

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Check important dates

The application link has been activated on August 2, 2022

Last date to apply is August 22, 2022

Admit card for pre-exam training will be released in September/October 2022

Prelims online exam will be conducted in October 2022

The main exam will be conducted in November 2022

The main exam result will be out in December 2022

Hall tickets for interview will be released in January/ February 2023

Interview will be conducted in January/February 2023

Provisional allotment will be done in April 2023

IBPSC PO Recruitment 2022: Follow these steps to apply online