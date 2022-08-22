IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Last Day To Apply For Over 6K PO Posts

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is all set to close the application window for the IBPS PO Recruitment 2022. The application window will be closed on August 22, 2022. All those candidates who are interested but have not applied due to any reason can apply now. Any applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 6,432 posts will be filled. Candidates will be selected for Probationary Officers or Management Trainee posts. For more details, candidates can go to the official website at www.ibps.in.

Recruitment notice further reads, "Indicative category-wise vacancies of each of the Participating Banks are given vide Annexure I. Recruitment in Participating Banks is a dynamic process which depends upon restriction imposed, business volume, business growth, health of the banks, branch expansion, internal and external factors, structural changes etc. Vacancies mentioned here are indicative and anticipated as communicated by the participating banks. However, Provisional allotment will be made based on the actual vacancies reported by the participating banks."

Eligibility and selection process

Age Limit: Candidate age should be between the age of 20 years to 30 years.

Candidate age should be between the age of 20 years to 30 years. Selection Process: The preliminary and main online examinations for the next Common Recruitment Process, for selection of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee positions in Participating Banks, are expected to take place in October or November 2022.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: List of important dates

The application link has been activated on August 2, 2022

Last date to apply is August 22, 2022

Hall Ticket for pre-exam training will be released in September/October 2022

Prelims online exam will be conducted in October 2022

The main exam will be conducted in November 2022

The main exam result will be out in December 2022

Call letter for interview will be released in January/ February 2023

Interview round will be conducted in January/February 2023

Provisional allotment will be done in April 2023

IBPSC PO Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can follow these steps for registration