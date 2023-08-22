Last Updated:

IBPS PO Recruitment 2023: Deadline Extended Till August 28, Here's Direct Link To Apply

IBPS) has extended the deadline for the recruitment against 3049 probationary officer (PO) vacancies till August 28. Here's direct link to apply.

Jobs
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
Ibps po

Image: Unsplash


IBPS PO 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the deadline for the recruitment against 3049 probationary officers (PO) vacancies. Earlier, the deadline was August 21. The last date to apply for IBPS PO has been extended to August 28.  Aspirants can apply online at the official website- ibps.in. 

Direct link to apply for IBPS PO vacancies.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility criteria

A candidate must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

Age Limit- Minimum: 20 years Maximum: 30 years i.e. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1993 and not later than 01.08.2003 (both dates inclusive)

Application Fees: Application Fees/ Intimation Charges [Payable from 01.08.2023 to 21.08.2023 (Only online payment), both dates inclusive] shall be as follows: - Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PwBD candidates. - Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST) for all others.

READ | IBPS Clerk admit card 2023 out for prelims exam, here's direct link to download

How to apply for IBPS PO Recruitment 2023?

  • Visit the official website- ibps.in
  • Click on the IBPS PO/MT application link that will be scrolling on the top of the homepage 
  • A login page will appear on your screen
  • Fill in the required columns by providing correct information to register yourself 
  • Log in using the registration number and date of birth
  • Fill in the application form 
  • Upload the relevant documents 
  • Pay the application fee and submit your form.
READ | IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023 expected today; Here's how to download; Check exam pattern here
READ | IBPS PO Recruitment 2023: Last date today to apply for 3049 vacancies, here's direct link
READ | IBPS SO Recruitment 2023: Last date today to apply for 1402 specialist officer vacancies

Get the latest updates on employment news, vacancies, government jobs, and career-related articles on Republic World here.

COMMENT