IBPS PO Recruitment 2023: Deadline Extended Till August 28, Here's Direct Link To Apply

IBPS PO 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the deadline for the recruitment against 3049 probationary officers (PO) vacancies. Earlier, the deadline was August 21. The last date to apply for IBPS PO has been extended to August 28. Aspirants can apply online at the official website- ibps.in.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility criteria

A candidate must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

Age Limit- Minimum: 20 years Maximum: 30 years i.e. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1993 and not later than 01.08.2003 (both dates inclusive)

Application Fees: Application Fees/ Intimation Charges [Payable from 01.08.2023 to 21.08.2023 (Only online payment), both dates inclusive] shall be as follows: - Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PwBD candidates. - Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST) for all others.

How to apply for IBPS PO Recruitment 2023?