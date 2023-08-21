IBPS PO Recruitment 2023: Last Date Today To Apply For 3049 Vacancies, Here's Direct Link

IBPS PO 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the application windows for the probationary officer (PO) recruitment 2023. There are a total of 3049 vacancies for the post of PO. The online registration process for IBPS PO began August 1 and will end on August 21. Aspirants can apply online at the official website- ibps.in.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility criteria

A candidate must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

Age Limit- Minimum: 20 years Maximum: 30 years i.e. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1993 and not later than 01.08.2003 (both dates inclusive)

Application Fees: Application Fees/ Intimation Charges [Payable from 01.08.2023 to 21.08.2023 (Only online payment), both dates inclusive] shall be as follows: - Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PwBD candidates. - Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST) for all others.

How to apply for IBPS PO Recruitment 2023?

Visit the official website- ibps.in

Click on the IBPS PO/MT application link that will be scrolling on the top of the homepage

A login page will appear on your screen

Fill in the required columns by providing correct information to register yourself

Log in using the registration number and date of birth

Fill in the application form

Upload the relevant documents

Pay the application fee and submit your form

IBPS PO Recruitment 2023: Key Dates

Registration begins- August 1

Last date to register and modify application form - August 21

Last date to pay fees- August 21

Admit Card of pre-exam training to be released in - September 2023

Pre-exam training- September 2023

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card release- September

IBPS PO Prelims online exam- September or October

Result- October 2023

IBPS PO Main exam call letter- October/ November

IBPS PO Main exam- November 2023

IBPS PO Mains result- December 2023

Call letter for IBPS PO Interview- January/ February 2024

IBPS PO Interview- Jan/ Feb 2024

Provisional Allotmenr- April 2024