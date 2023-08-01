IBPS PO Recruitment Notification 2023 Out For 3049 Vacancies; Full Details, Links Here

IBPS PO 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the official notification for the probationary officer (PO) recruitment 2023. There are a total of 3049 vacancies for the post of PO. The online registration process for IBPS PO begins today, August 1. Aspirants will be able to apply online at the official website- ibps.in.

IBPS PO Recruitment Notification 2023

Those who have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university are eligible to apply for the posts. The online application process begins today. The last date to apply is August 21. Aspirants must follow the steps given below to apply for the recruitment drive.

Age Limit- Minimum: 20 years Maximum: 30 years i.e. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1993 and not later than 01.08.2003 (both dates inclusive)

Application Fees: Application Fees/ Intimation Charges [Payable from 01.08.2023 to 21.08.2023 (Only online payment), both dates inclusive] shall be as follows: - Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PwBD candidates. - Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST) for all others.

Click here to read IBPS PO 2023 Notification

How to apply for IBPS PO Recruitment 2023

Visit the official website- ibps.in

Click on the IBPS PO/MT application link that will be scrolling on the top of the homepage

A login page will appear on your screen

Fill in the required columns by providing correct information to register yourself

Log in using the registration number and date of birth

Fill in the application form

Upload the relevant documents

Pay the application fee and submit your form

