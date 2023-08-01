Last Updated:

IBPS PO Recruitment Notification 2023 Out For 3049 Vacancies; Full Details, Links Here

IBPS PO 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the official notification for the probationary officer (PO) recruitment 2023.

Jobs
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
IBPS PO Recruitment Notification 2023

IBPS PO 2023 Notification out. (Image: Pexels)


IBPS PO 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the official notification for the probationary officer (PO) recruitment 2023. There are a total of 3049 vacancies for the post of PO. The online registration process for IBPS PO begins today, August 1. Aspirants will be able to apply online at the official website- ibps.in. 

IBPS PO Recruitment Notification 2023

Those who have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university are eligible to apply for the posts. The online application process begins today. The last date to apply is August 21. Aspirants must follow the steps given below to apply for the recruitment drive. 

Age Limit- Minimum: 20 years Maximum: 30 years i.e. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1993 and not later than 01.08.2003 (both dates inclusive)

Application Fees: Application Fees/ Intimation Charges [Payable from 01.08.2023 to 21.08.2023 (Only online payment), both dates inclusive] shall be as follows: - Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PwBD candidates. - Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST) for all others.

READ | IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Number of vacancies increased, here's revised notification

Click here to read IBPS PO 2023 Notification

Direct link to apply online for IBPS PO 2023 

How to apply for IBPS PO Recruitment 2023

  • Visit the official website- ibps.in
  • Click on the IBPS PO/MT application link that will be scrolling on the top of the homepage 
  • A login page will appear on your screen
  • Fill in the required columns by providing correct information to register yourself 
  • Log in using the registration number and date of birth
  • Fill in the application form 
  • Upload the relevant documents 
  • Pay the application fee and submit your form 

IBPS PO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

  • Registration begins- August 1
  • Last date to register and modify application form - August 21
  • Last date to pay fees- August 21
  • Admit Card of pre-exam training to be released in - September 2023
  • Pre-exam training- September 2023
  • IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card release- September
  • IBPS PO Prelims online exam- September or October
  • Result- October 2023
  • IBPS PO Main exam call letter- October/ November 
  • IBPS PO Main exam- November 2023
  • IBPS PO Mains result- December 2023
  • Call letter for IBPS PO Interview-  January/ February 2024
  • IBPS PO Interview- Jan/ Feb 2024
  • Provisional Allotmenr- April 2024

 

READ | IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 4545 vacancies today, direct link here
READ | IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Application deadline extended till July 28, direct link here
READ | IBPS RRB Clerk admit card 2023 out, here's direct link for office asst prelims call letter
READ | IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Registration window for 4545 vacancies closing today

Get the latest updates on employment news, vacancies, government jobs, and career-related articles on Republic World here.

COMMENT