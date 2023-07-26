Last Updated:

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 Out, Here's Direct Link For Office Asst Prelims Call Letter

IBPS RRB Clerk admit card 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the call letters for the IBPS RRB Clerk XII prelims exam.

Jobs
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
IBPS RRB Clerk admit card 2023

IBPS RRB Clerk admit card 2023 out. (Image: Unsplash)


IBPS RRB Clerk admit card 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the call letters for the IBPS RRB Clerk XII office assistant preliminary exam 2023. Candidates who have cleared the IBPS RRB Clerk prelims exam are eligible to appear for the mains exam. Candidates can download their IBPS RRB office assistant prelims admit card 2023 from the official website- ibps.in. 

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam will be held on August 19, 2023. The link to download the call letter will be deactivated on August 19. Candidates must note that they must bring the printed copy of the IBPS RRB clerk mains admit card to the exam centre. Candidates who do not bring a hard copy of the call letter will be denied entry at the exam venue. 

Direct link to download IBPS RRB Clerk admit card 2023

How to download IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023

  • Visit the official website- ibps.in 
  • On the homepage, click on the link to download the IBPS RRB Office Assistant prelims call letter
  • A login page will appear on the screen 
  • Key in your login credentials and submit 
  • Your IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam 2023

There will be a total of 80 questions carrying one mark each. The duration of the exam will be 45 minutes. The questions will be divided into two sections each carrying 40 questions: Reasoning, and Numerical ability. Click here to read full details on IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam.

READ | IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment 2023: Application window for 8600 vacancies closing today
READ | IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Number of vacancies increased, here's revised notification
READ | IBPS Clerk Notification 2023 for 6030 vacancies out, application begins on July 1
READ | IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 4545 vacancies today, direct link here
READ | IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Application deadline extended till July 28, direct link here

Get the latest updates on employment news, vacancies, government jobs, and career-related articles on Republic World here.

COMMENT