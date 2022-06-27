IBPS RRB CRP XI Recruitment: Registration Window For 8285 Posts Closes Today

IBPS RRB CRP XI Recruitment: The registration process at the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IPBS) for officers and office assistant posts will close on June 27, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of IPBS: ibps.in. Notably, the department increased the total number of vacancies from 8106 to 8285 across 43 participating rural regional banks in India. The application process started on June 07, 2022, and will end today, June 27, 2022.

According to the official notice, "Any eligible candidate who aspires to join any of the Regional Rural Banks listed at (A) as Group "A"-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group "B"-Office Assistant (Multipurpose), is required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP for RRBs-XI)."

IBPS RRB PO Clerk Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

For Clerk Posts: Prelims and Mains Exam

For PO Posts: Prelims, mains exam and interview round

For Officer Scale 2 and 3: Single level exam

Application Fee

Officer (Scale I, II & III): Rs.175 for SC/ST/PWBD candidates and Rs.850 for all others.

Office Assistant (Multipurpose): Rs.175 for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates and Rs.850 for all others.

IBPS RRB 2022: Check Age Limit

Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - Between 18 years and 28 years

Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager) - Above 21 years - Below 40 years

Officer Scale-II (Manager) - Above 21 years - Below 32 years

Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager) - Above 18 years - Below 30 years

IBPS RRB recruitment: Follow these steps to apply

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the IBPS’s website www.ibps.in and click on "Click here to apply Online for 'CRP RRBs-XI".

Step 2: On the homepage, click on "Click here to apply Online for Recruitment of Office Assistants (Multipurpose) under CRP RRBs-XI".

Step 3: In the next step, click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register the application by entering basic information in the online application form.

Step 4: In the next step, candidates will have to upload their photograph, signature, and left thumb impression.

Step 5: Fill in the required details and click on submit.

Step 6: Take a printout of the form for future use.

Here's direct link to apply for IBPS RRB CRP XI recruitment 2022

