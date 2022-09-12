IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2022 For Clerk Post Released; Here's Direct Link

The IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel today, September 12, 2022. The admit card has been released for Office Assistant (Multipurpose) posts. All those candidates who will appear for the main examination can download the admit card by visiting the official site of IBPS at ibps.in. in.

As per the schedule, the online main exam call letter will be available to candidates between September 12 and September 24, 2022. The examination will be held across the country at various exam centres on September 24, 2022. On the basis of vacancies available in each State, candidates will be shortlisted for provisional allotment. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to download the hall tickets.

IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download hall tickets

Step 1: In order to download the admit card, candidates are required to visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Step 2: Then, click on IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Automatically, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admission card and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Here's direct link to download IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2022 - Click Here

About exam

The online main examination will comprise 200 questions carrying one mark each.

The duration of the examination will be 2 hours.

Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for provisional allotment.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative