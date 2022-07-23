IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2022 Released, Click On Direct Link To Download Call Letters

IBPS RRB PO admit card 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the admit card for IBPS RRB PO Prelims exam 2022. The hall tickets which have been released on July 22 are for RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XI) for the Recruitment of Group “A” - Officers (Scale-I). All those candidates who have got themselves registered to take the examination can check their admit cards now. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the official website of IBPS and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

In order to check hall tickets, candidates should be ready with their application number and password. The admit cards will be available for download from July 22 to August 21, 2022. For more details, candidates are free to go to the official website ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card 2022: Follow these steps to download hall tickets

Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website of IBPS on ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card 2022 link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the login details and click on submit

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the hall tickets will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Check the admit card and download the page

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets (CLICK HERE)

Notably, the department increased the total number of vacancies from 8106 to 8285 across 43 participating rural regional banks in India. The application process started on June 7 and ended on June 27, 2022. The examination will comprise of reasoning and quantitative aptitude. Every question will carry one mark and in total 80 questions will be asked. The examination duration is for 45 minutes. Candidates will have to follow all the COVID19 restrictions during the conduct of the exam.