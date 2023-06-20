IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment 2023: Application Window For 8600 Vacancies Closing Soon

Quick links:
IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Notification 2023: The online application window for IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment 2023 will close on June 21. Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) and Regional Rural Banks of India (RRBs) is currently accepting applications for Office Assistant, Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) and Officer Scale 2 (Manager), and Office Scale 3 (Senior Manager) posts. IBPS RRB PO, Clerk recruitment notification was released on June 1. Aspirants can apply online at ibps.in.
Over 8600 vacancies for PO and Clerk have been reported in total. Out of these, 5538 vacancies are for clerks and 2485 vacancies are for probationary officer posts. Candidates must check the official notification for details of the vacancy breakup.
Click here to read IBPS Recruitment Notification
