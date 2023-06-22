Last Updated:

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment 2023: Deadline To Apply For 8600 Posts Extended Till June28

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Notification 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the deadline to register for IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment.

| Written By
Nandini Verma
Image: Unsplash


IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Notification 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the deadline to register for IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment 2023. The notification for regional rural bank vacancies was released on June 1. Earlier, the deadline was June 21 which has been extended till June 28. Aspirants can apply online at ibps.in. 

Over 8600 vacancies for PO and Clerk have been reported by the banks in total. Out of these, 5538 vacancies are for clerks and 2485 vacancies are for probationary officer posts. Candidates must check the official notification for details of the vacancy break-up.

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2023: Check Important Dates Here

  • IBPS RRB PO Clerk 2022 Notification has been released on June 1
  • IBPS RRB PO Clerk 2022 application window has been activated on June 1
  • Deadline to apply for recruitment ends on June 28
  • IBPS RRB Pre-Exam Training (PET) will be done between July 17 and 22
  • IBPS RRB PO Clerk prelims exam will be conducted in August 2023
  • IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam will be conducted in September 2023

Click here to read IBPS Recruitment Notification

Direct link to apply online

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Selection Process 

  • For Clerk Posts: Prelims and Mains Exam
  • For PO Posts: Prelims, mains exam, and interview round
  • For Officer Scale 2 and 3: Single-level exam

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Application Fee

Officer (Scale I, II & III): Rs.175 for SC/ST/PWBD candidates. Rs.850 for all others

Office Assistant (Multipurpose): Rs.175 for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates and Rs.850 for all others

  • IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Age Limit

  • Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - Between 18 years and 28 years
  • Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager) - Above 21 years - Below 40 years
  • Officer Scale-II (Manager)- Above 21 years - Below 32 years
  • Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager) - Above 18 years - Below 30 years

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment 2023: Follow these steps to apply 

  • Step 1: Candidates need to visit the IBPS’s website www.ibps.in and click on "Click here to apply Online for 'CRP RRBs-XII".
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Click here to apply Online" links given under CRP RRBs-XII.
  • Step 3: In the next step, click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register the application by entering basic information in the online application form.
  • Step 4: In the next step, candidates will have to upload their photograph, signature, and left thumb impression
  • Step 5: Fill in the required details and click on submit
  • Step 6: Take a printout of the confirmation page.
