IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment 2023: Deadline To Apply For 8600 Posts Extended Till June28

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Notification 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the deadline to register for IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment 2023. The notification for regional rural bank vacancies was released on June 1. Earlier, the deadline was June 21 which has been extended till June 28. Aspirants can apply online at ibps.in.

Over 8600 vacancies for PO and Clerk have been reported by the banks in total. Out of these, 5538 vacancies are for clerks and 2485 vacancies are for probationary officer posts. Candidates must check the official notification for details of the vacancy break-up.

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2023: Check Important Dates Here

IBPS RRB PO Clerk 2022 Notification has been released on June 1

IBPS RRB PO Clerk 2022 application window has been activated on June 1

Deadline to apply for recruitment ends on June 28

IBPS RRB Pre-Exam Training (PET) will be done between July 17 and 22

IBPS RRB PO Clerk prelims exam will be conducted in August 2023

IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam will be conducted in September 2023

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Selection Process

For Clerk Posts: Prelims and Mains Exam

For PO Posts: Prelims, mains exam, and interview round

For Officer Scale 2 and 3: Single-level exam

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Application Fee

Officer (Scale I, II & III): Rs.175 for SC/ST/PWBD candidates. Rs.850 for all others

Office Assistant (Multipurpose): Rs.175 for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates and Rs.850 for all others

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Age Limit

Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - Between 18 years and 28 years

Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager) - Above 21 years - Below 40 years

Officer Scale-II (Manager)- Above 21 years - Below 32 years

Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager) - Above 18 years - Below 30 years

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment 2023: Follow these steps to apply