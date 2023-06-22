IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment 2023: Deadline To Apply For 8600 Posts Extended Till June28

Quick links:
IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Notification 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the deadline to register for IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment 2023. The notification for regional rural bank vacancies was released on June 1. Earlier, the deadline was June 21 which has been extended till June 28. Aspirants can apply online at ibps.in.
Over 8600 vacancies for PO and Clerk have been reported by the banks in total. Out of these, 5538 vacancies are for clerks and 2485 vacancies are for probationary officer posts. Candidates must check the official notification for details of the vacancy break-up.
Officer (Scale I, II & III): Rs.175 for SC/ST/PWBD candidates. Rs.850 for all others
Office Assistant (Multipurpose): Rs.175 for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates and Rs.850 for all others
