IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment Notification 2023 For Over 8.6K Vacancies OUT

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Notification 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) and Regional Rural Banks of India (RRBs) are inviting applications for Office Assistant, Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) and Officer Scale 2 (Manager) and Office Scale 3 (Senior Manager) posts. IBPS RRB PO, Clerk recruitment notification 2023 has been released today, June 1. The online application process begins today and the last date to apply is June 21. Aspirants can apply online at ibps.in.
Over 8600 vacancies have been reported in total. Out of these, 5538 vacancies are for clerks and 2485 vacancies are for probationary officer posts. Candidates must check the official notification for details of vacancy-breakup.
Get the latest updates on employment news, vacancies, government jobs, and career-related articles on Republic World here.