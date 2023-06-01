Last Updated:

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment Notification 2023 For Over 8.6K Vacancies OUT

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment Notification 2023 has been released today. Application process begins at ibps.in. Check eligibility criteria, age limit, fees.

Nandini Verma
IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Notification 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) and Regional Rural Banks of India (RRBs) are inviting applications for Office Assistant, Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) and Officer Scale 2 (Manager) and Office Scale 3 (Senior Manager) posts. IBPS RRB PO, Clerk recruitment notification 2023 has been released today, June 1. The online application process begins today and the last date to apply is June 21. Aspirants can apply online at ibps.in.

Over 8600 vacancies have been reported in total. Out of these, 5538 vacancies are for clerks and 2485 vacancies are for probationary officer posts. Candidates must check the official notification for details of vacancy-breakup.

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2023: Check Important Dates Here

  • IBPS RRB PO Clerk 2022 Notification has been released on June 1
  • IBPS RRB PO Clerk 2022 application window has been activated on June 1
  • Deadline to apply for recruitment ends on June 21
  • IBPS RRB Pre-Exam Training (PET) will be done between July 17 and 22
  • IBPS RRB PO Clerk prelims exam will be conducted in August 2023
  • IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam will be conducted in September 2023

Click here to read IBPS Recruitment Notification

Direct link to apply online

IBPS RRB PO Clerk Recruitment: Check Selection Process Here

  • For Clerk Posts: Prelims and Mains Exam
  • For PO Posts: Prelims, mains exam and interview round
  • For Officer Scale 2 and 3: Single-level exam

Check application fee details here

  • Officer (Scale I, II & III): Rs.175 for SC/ST/PWBD candidates. Rs.850 for all others
  • Office Assistant (Multipurpose): Rs.175 for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates and Rs.850 for all others

IBPS RRB 2023: Check Age Limit

  • Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - Between 18 years and 28 years
  • Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager) - Above 21 years - Below 40 years
  • Officer Scale-II (Manager)- Above 21 years - Below 32 years
  • Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager) - Above 18 years - Below 30 years

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment 2023: Follow these steps to apply 

  • Step 1: Candidates need to visit the IBPS’s website www.ibps.in and click on "Click here to apply Online for 'CRP RRBs-XII".
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Click here to apply Online" links given under CRP RRBs-XII.
  • Step 3: In the next step, click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register the application by entering basic information in the online application form.
  • Step 4: In the next step, candidates will have to upload their photograph, signature, and left thumb impression
  • Step 5: Fill in the required details and click on submit
  • Step 6: Take a printout of the confirmation page.
