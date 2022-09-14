IBPS RRB PO Prelims Results Out: Here's How To Check Officer Scale 1 Merit List

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
IBPS RRB PO Prelims Results 2022: The IBPS PO preliminary examination results (RRBs) (CRP-RRBs-XI) have been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday, September 14. The exam is conducted to fill Probationary Officers (PO)/Management Trainees (MT) vacancies in participating banks. According to the official update, the result will be available on the official website till September 20.
All those candidates who have appeared in the IBPS PO Prelims Exam can check their results by visiting ibps.in. In order to download the IBPS RRB PO Prelims results, candidates are required to enter their Registration Number and Password on the Login Page that opens. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to download the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Results.