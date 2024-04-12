×

Updated June 6th, 2022 at 20:01 IST

IBPS RRB Recruitment notice out: Apply for Officers Scale-I (PO), Office Assistant posts

IBPS RRB: In a short notice released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, it has informed that it is seeking eligible candidates for various posts.

Reported by: Amrit Burman
IBPS RRB
Image: Shutterstock/ Representative
  • 2 min read
IBPS RRB 2022 Recruitment: In a short notice released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) it has informed that it is seeking eligible candidates for different posts in the department. Candidates must take note that the application process will start on June 7 and end on June 27, 2022. Through this selection process, the department aims to fill posts such as Officers Scale-I (PO), Office Assistant - Multipurpose (Clerk), and Officers Scale II & III in Regional Rural Banks (RRB). The Institue will soon announce the number of vacancies for posts. 

According to the official short notice, "The online examinations for the next Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs XI) for recruitment of Group "A"-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group "B"-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) will be conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) tentatively in August and September/ October 2022. The interviews for recruitment of Group "A"- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) under the same process will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority tentatively in the month of November 2022."

IBPS RRB recruitment | Important Dates

  • IBPS RRB Prelims exam for IBPS RRB PO 2022 and IBPS RRB Clerk - August 7 to August 21, 2022
  • IBPS Exam for Officer Scale 2 and 3 will be held on 24 September

IBPS RRB 2022 Age Limit

  • Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - Between 18 years and 28 years
  • Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager) - Above 21 years - Below 40 years
  • Officer Scale-II (Manager)- Above 21 years - Below 32 years
  • Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager) - Above 18 years - Below 30 years

IBPS RRB recruitment | Here's how to apply

  • Candidates need to visit the IBPS’s website www.ibps.in and click on "Click here to apply Online for 'CRP RRBs-XI".
  • Automatically, a new page of the application will open - "Click here to apply Online for Recruitment of Office Assistants (Multipurpose) under CRP RRBs-XI".
  • Now, click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register the application by entering basic information in the online application form.
  • Upload their  Photograph, Signature, and left thumb impression.
  • Fill out the application form and click on the "Save and next".
  • Then, take a printout of the form for future use.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative

Published June 6th, 2022 at 20:01 IST

