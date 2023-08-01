Last Updated:

IBPS SO 2023 Notification Out For 1402 Vacancies, Full Details, Direct Link Here

 Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the official notification for the specialist officer (SO) recruitment 2023 for 1402 vacancies.

Nandini Verma
IBPS SO 2023 Notification

IBPS SO 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the official notification for the specialist officer (SO) recruitment 2023. There are a total of 1402 vacancies for the post of SO. The online registration process for IBPS SO begins today, August 1. The last date to apply is August 21. Aspirants will be able to apply online at the official website- ibps.in. 

IBPS SO 2023 Notification: Vacancy Details

  • Agriculture Field Officer
  • Marketing Officer (Scale I)
  • HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I)
  • IT Officer (Scale I)
  • Law Officer (Scale I)
  • Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I)

IBPS SO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

I.T. Officer (Scale I):  Four years engineering/Technology degree in Computer Science/IT/Computer Application/Electronics and Communication Engineering/Electronics and Telecommunication/ Electronics and Instrumentation OR Post Graduate Degree in Computer Science/IT/Computer Application/Electronics and Communication Engineering/Electronics and Telecommunication/ Electronics and Instrumentation OR Graduates having passed DOEACC ‘B’ level exam 

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale-I): 4 years graduation degree in agriculture/ Horticulture/ Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ dairy Science/ Agricultural engineering/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri Marketing and cooperation/ Co-Operation and Banking/ Agro-Forestry

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): Post Graduate in Hindi with English as a subject at the graduation or degree level OR Post Graduate Degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as a subject at graduation level

Law Office (Scale I): A bachelor’s degree in Law and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I): Graduate and Full Time Post Graduate Degree or Full time Diploma in Personnel Management/ Industrial Relation/ HR/ HRD/ Social Work/ Labour Law

Marketing Officer (Scale I): Graduate and Full-Time MMS (Marketing)/ MBA (Marketing)/Full time PGDBA/ PGDBM with specialization in Marketing

Age Limit- Minimum: 20 years Maximum: 30 years i.e. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1993 and not later than 01.08.2003 (both dates inclusive)

Application Fees:  Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PwBD candidates. - Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST) for all others.

Click here to read IBPS SO 2023 Notification

Direct link to apply online for IBPS SO 2023 

How to apply for IBPS SO Recruitment 2023

  • Visit the official website- ibps.in
  • Click on the IBPS SO application link that will be scrolling on the top of the homepage 
  • A login page will appear on your screen
  • Fill in the required columns by providing correct information to register yourself 
  • Log in using the registration number and date of birth
  • Fill in the application form 
  • Upload the relevant documents 
  • Pay the application fee and submit your form 

IBPS SO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

  • IBPS SO registration begins- August 1
  • Last date to register and modify application form - August 21
  • Last date to pay fees- August 21
  • IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card release- December, 2023
  • IBPS SO Prelims online exam- December 30/ 31, 2023
  • Result- January 2024
  • IBPS SO Main exam call letter- January 2024
  • IBPS SO Main exam- January 28, 2024
  • IBPS SO Mains result- February 2024
  • Call letter for IBPS SO Interview-  Feb/ March 2024
  • IBPS SO Interview- Feb/ March 2024
  • Provisional Allotmenr- April 2024
