IBPS SO 2023 Notification Out For 1402 Vacancies, Full Details, Direct Link Here

IBPS SO 2023 Notification Out. (Image: Unsplash)
IBPS SO 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the official notification for the specialist officer (SO) recruitment 2023. There are a total of 1402 vacancies for the post of SO. The online registration process for IBPS SO begins today, August 1. The last date to apply is August 21. Aspirants will be able to apply online at the official website- ibps.in.
I.T. Officer (Scale I): Four years engineering/Technology degree in Computer Science/IT/Computer Application/Electronics and Communication Engineering/Electronics and Telecommunication/ Electronics and Instrumentation OR Post Graduate Degree in Computer Science/IT/Computer Application/Electronics and Communication Engineering/Electronics and Telecommunication/ Electronics and Instrumentation OR Graduates having passed DOEACC ‘B’ level exam
Agricultural Field Officer (Scale-I): 4 years graduation degree in agriculture/ Horticulture/ Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ dairy Science/ Agricultural engineering/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri Marketing and cooperation/ Co-Operation and Banking/ Agro-Forestry
Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): Post Graduate in Hindi with English as a subject at the graduation or degree level OR Post Graduate Degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as a subject at graduation level
Law Office (Scale I): A bachelor’s degree in Law and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council
HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I): Graduate and Full Time Post Graduate Degree or Full time Diploma in Personnel Management/ Industrial Relation/ HR/ HRD/ Social Work/ Labour Law
Marketing Officer (Scale I): Graduate and Full-Time MMS (Marketing)/ MBA (Marketing)/Full time PGDBA/ PGDBM with specialization in Marketing
Age Limit- Minimum: 20 years Maximum: 30 years i.e. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1993 and not later than 01.08.2003 (both dates inclusive)
Application Fees: Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PwBD candidates. - Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST) for all others.
