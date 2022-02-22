IBPS SO Interview Admit Card 2021 Out, Here's How To Download

IBPS SO admit card: Institute of Banking Personnel has released the admit card for Specialist Officer Interview round. IBPS SO hall tickets have been released on Monday, February 21, 2022. Only those who cleared the Mains exam are eligiblke to appear for the last of interview round. To be noted that those who will clear this round will be selected. The call letter for final round of recruitment has been uploaded on official website ibps.in and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.

To be noted that the IBPS SO Interview Admit Card 2021-22 is a mandatory document that needs to be carried on exam day. Candidates should make sure to download the hall tickets by March 8, 2022. Check the step-by-step process given here on how to download the Call Letter.

IBPS SO Interview Admit Card 2021-22: Here is how to download

Candidates must go to the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel – ibps.in.

On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Click here to download Interview Call Letter for Recruitment of Specialist Officers.'

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the registration number and password to log in

Post logging in, the SO Interview Call Letter will be displayed on screen.

Candidates should download the same and take its printout for so as to carry it for interview round

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on February 15 released IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) Mains results for 2021. The exam was conducted on January 30, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 535 vacancies will be filled. Candidates will be selected for Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer posts.

IBPS PO Mains score card 2022 released; here's direct link to check

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2022 and marks on the official website - ibps.in. All those candidates who have appeared in the IBPS PO Mains Exam can check their section-wise marks by visiting the IBPS official website. The IBPS PO Mains Score Card has been released for the main online examination conducted to recruit 4135 Probationary Officers. All those candidates who have "qualified" status on their IBPS PO Score Card will be eligible to partake in the main interview round, which is scheduled to be held in February or March 2022.

