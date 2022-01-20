Last Updated:

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card Out 2021, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

IBPS SO Mains admit card has been released on official website. Candidates who cleared the prelims exam can download hall tickets by following these steps.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
IBPS SO

Image: Shutterstock


Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for Mains exam which will be conducted to select candidates for Specialist Officer posts. IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2021-22 which has been released can be downloaded by those candidates who have cleared the prelims exam and hence are eligible to sit for Mains exam. The hall tickets have been released on January 19 and the Mains exam will be conducted on January 30, 2022. The call letters can be downloaded by eligible candidates by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates are free to visit the official website – ibps.in.  

To be noted that IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2021-22 is for the recruitment exam for the posts of Marketing Officer, IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, and HR/Personnel Officer. In order to check admit cards quickly, candidates should be ready with their registration number and password. Follow these steps to download admit card. 

Important Dates

  • Commencement of Call letter download Jan 19, 2022
  • Closure of Call letter download Jan 30, 2022

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2021-22: Here is how to download 

  • Eligible candidates will have to go to the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel – ibps.in.  
  • On the Homepage, candidates should click on the link that reads, 'Click here to download Online Main Exam Call Letter for CRP SPL-XI.' 
  • Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter their login details like registration ID and password.
  • Post submitting details, the IBPS SO Mains call letter will be displayed on screen
  • Candidates should go through it, download the same and take its printout for future references

Here is direct link to download IBPS SO call letters

Candidates should know that the admit card can be downloaded from official website till January 30, 2022. However, in order to avoid any last-minute problems, candidates are advised to download it on time.  Candidates should also not forget to carry the printout of admit card to the exanm hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take the exams. 

