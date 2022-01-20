IBPS SO Mains Admit Card Out 2021, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

Quick links:
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for Mains exam which will be conducted to select candidates for Specialist Officer posts. IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2021-22 which has been released can be downloaded by those candidates who have cleared the prelims exam and hence are eligible to sit for Mains exam. The hall tickets have been released on January 19 and the Mains exam will be conducted on January 30, 2022. The call letters can be downloaded by eligible candidates by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates are free to visit the official website – ibps.in.
To be noted that IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2021-22 is for the recruitment exam for the posts of Marketing Officer, IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, and HR/Personnel Officer. In order to check admit cards quickly, candidates should be ready with their registration number and password. Follow these steps to download admit card.
Candidates should know that the admit card can be downloaded from official website till January 30, 2022. However, in order to avoid any last-minute problems, candidates are advised to download it on time. Candidates should also not forget to carry the printout of admit card to the exanm hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take the exams.