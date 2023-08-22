Last Updated:

IBPS SO Recruitment 2023: Application Deadline Extended Till August 28, Link Here

IBPS has extended the deadline to apply for the specialist officer (SO) recruitment 2023 till August 28. Check direct link to apply for 1402 vacancies here.

Nandini Verma
IBPS SO 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the deadline to apply for the specialist officer (SO) recruitment 2023 till August 28. Earlier, the application window was scheduled to close on August 21. However, the deadline has been extended for a week. There are a total of 1402 vacancies for the post of SO. The online registration process for IBPS SO began on August 1. Aspirants can apply online at the official website- ibps.in. 

Direct link to apply for IBPS SO Recruitment 2023

IBPS SO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Agriculture Field Officer
  • Marketing Officer (Scale I)
  • HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I)
  • IT Officer (Scale I)
  • Law Officer (Scale I)
  • Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I)

IBPS SO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

I.T. Officer (Scale I): Four years engineering/Technology degree in Computer Science/IT/Computer Application/Electronics and Communication Engineering/Electronics and Telecommunication/ Electronics and Instrumentation OR Post Graduate Degree in Computer Science/IT/Computer Application/Electronics and Communication Engineering/Electronics and Telecommunication/ Electronics and Instrumentation OR Graduates having passed DOEACC ‘B’ level exam 

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale-I): 4 years graduation degree in agriculture/ Horticulture/ Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Agricultural engineering/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri Marketing and cooperation/ Co-Operation and Banking/ Agro-Forestry

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): Post Graduate in Hindi with English as a subject at the graduation or degree level OR Post Graduate Degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as a subject at graduation level

Law Office (Scale I): A bachelor’s degree in Law and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I): Graduate and Full Time Post Graduate Degree or Full time Diploma in Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations/ HR/ HRD/ Social Work/ Labour Law

Marketing Officer (Scale I): Graduate and Full-Time MMS (Marketing)/ MBA (Marketing)/Full time PGDBA/ PGDBM with specialization in Marketing

Age Limit- Minimum: 20 years Maximum: 30 years i.e. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1993 and not later than 01.08.2003 (both dates inclusive)

Application Fees: Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PwBD candidates. - Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST) for all others.

How to apply for IBPS SO Recruitment 2023

  • Visit the official website- ibps.in
  • Click on the IBPS SO application link that will be scrolling on the top of the homepage 
  • A login page will appear on your screen
  • Fill in the required columns by providing the correct information to register yourself 
  • Log in using the registration number and date of birth
  • Fill in the application form 
  • Upload the relevant documents 
  • Pay the application fee and submit your form.

 

