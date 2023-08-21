IBPS SO Recruitment 2023: Last Date Today To Apply For 1402 Specialist Officer Vacancies

IBPS SO 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the application window for the specialist officer (SO) recruitment 2023 today. There are a total of 1402 vacancies for the post of SO. The online registration process for IBPS SO began on August 1. The last date to apply is August 21. Aspirants can apply online at the official website- ibps.in.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Agriculture Field Officer

Marketing Officer (Scale I)

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I)

IT Officer (Scale I)

Law Officer (Scale I)

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I)

IBPS SO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

I.T. Officer (Scale I): Four years engineering/Technology degree in Computer Science/IT/Computer Application/Electronics and Communication Engineering/Electronics and Telecommunication/ Electronics and Instrumentation OR Post Graduate Degree in Computer Science/IT/Computer Application/Electronics and Communication Engineering/Electronics and Telecommunication/ Electronics and Instrumentation OR Graduates having passed DOEACC ‘B’ level exam

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale-I): 4 years graduation degree in agriculture/ Horticulture/ Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ dairy Science/ Agricultural engineering/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri Marketing and cooperation/ Co-Operation and Banking/ Agro-Forestry

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): Post Graduate in Hindi with English as a subject at the graduation or degree level OR Post Graduate Degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as a subject at graduation level

Law Office (Scale I): A bachelor’s degree in Law and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I): Graduate and Full Time Post Graduate Degree or Full time Diploma in Personnel Management/ Industrial Relation/ HR/ HRD/ Social Work/ Labour Law

Marketing Officer (Scale I): Graduate and Full-Time MMS (Marketing)/ MBA (Marketing)/Full time PGDBA/ PGDBM with specialization in Marketing

Age Limit- Minimum: 20 years Maximum: 30 years i.e. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1993 and not later than 01.08.2003 (both dates inclusive)

Application Fees: Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PwBD candidates. - Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST) for all others.

How to apply for IBPS SO Recruitment 2023

Visit the official website- ibps.in

Click on the IBPS SO application link that will be scrolling on the top of the homepage

A login page will appear on your screen

Fill in the required columns by providing correct information to register yourself

Log in using the registration number and date of birth

Fill in the application form

Upload the relevant documents

Pay the application fee and submit your form .

IBPS SO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

IBPS SO registration begins- August 1

Last date to register and modify application form - August 21

Last date to pay fees- August 21

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card release- December, 2023

IBPS SO Prelims online exam- December 30/ 31, 2023

Result- January 2024

IBPS SO Main exam call letter- January 2024

IBPS SO Main exam- January 28, 2024

IBPS SO Mains result- February 2024

Call letter for IBPS SO Interview- Feb/ March 2024

IBPS SO Interview- Feb/ March 2024

Provisional Allotmenr- April 2024