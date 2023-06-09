ICAI CA Foundation Exam Admit Card 2023 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

ICAI CA Admit Card 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit card for the CA Foundation exam 2023. The CA Foundation June exam is scheduled to be held on June 24, 26, 28, and 30. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the CA Foundation exam admit card by visiting the official website - icaiexam.icai.org.

ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2023: Here's how to download the hall ticket

Step 1: In order to download the CA Foundation June Exam Hall Ticket, candidates need to visit the official website: icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "CA Foundation download admit card link."

Step 3: Candidates can log in using their registration number and date of birth

Step 4: The CA admit card 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Now, download the hall ticket, and take a printout for further reference.

Here's direct link to download CA Foundation Exam Hall Ticket

ICAI CA Foundation exam will be held in New Delhi, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. The foreign centres where the examination will be held are Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kampala (Uganda), Kathmandu, Kuwait, and Muscat. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned below the steps and also provided the direct link to download the ICAI CA Admit Card.