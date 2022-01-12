ICAR Extends Deadline To Apply For 641 Technician Posts, Check How To Apply By Jan 20

ICAR IARI Recruitment: Indian Agricultural Research Institute has extended the registration date for its current recruitment drive. Earlier the last date to apply was January 10, which has been extended by a period of 10 days. As per the updated schedule, the deadline to apply is January 20, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 641 technician posts will be filled. Interested candidates can check the required eligibility here before applying. The applications need to be submitted through the official website of IARI on iari.res.in.

Eligibility

Candidates should have passed matriculation from a recognized Board in order to be eligible. Candidates while applying will have to specifically indicate the percentage of marks obtained (calculated to the nearest two decimals) in the relevant column of the application form. The minimum age required to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit is 30 years.

Check important dates here

Submission of online applications started on December 18, 2021

Earlier, the last to apply was January 10, 2022 (11:55 PM)

Now, the last date to apply is January 20, 2022

Date of online objective type examination (CBT) Between January 25- February 5, 2022 (Tentative)

Documents Required

Official website reads, "Candidate’s Name on the registration page should be entered as per their Matriculation/Xth / SSC Certificate."

Valid E-mail ID & mobile number-for proper communication

Scanned copy of the recent passport size color Photograph (not older than 3 Weeks). Candidates should ensure that the same photograph is used throughout this recruitment process

Scanned signature

ICAR- IARI Technician Recruitment 2021: Here is how to apply