Last Updated:

ICAR Extends Deadline To Apply For 641 Technician Posts, Check How To Apply By Jan 20

ICAR IARI Technician Recruitment deadline has been extended by 10 days. Earlier the last date was January 10, which is now January 20, 2022.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
ICAR

Image: Shutterstock


ICAR IARI Recruitment: Indian Agricultural Research Institute has extended the registration date for its current recruitment drive. Earlier the last date to apply was January 10, which has been extended by a period of 10 days. As per the updated schedule, the deadline to apply is January 20, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 641 technician posts will be filled. Interested candidates can check the required eligibility here before applying. The applications need to be submitted through the official website of IARI on iari.res.in. 

Eligibility

Candidates should have passed matriculation from a recognized Board in order to be eligible. Candidates while applying will have to specifically indicate the percentage of marks obtained (calculated to the nearest two decimals) in the relevant column of the application form. The minimum age required to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit is 30 years.

Check important dates here

  • Submission of online applications started on December 18, 2021
  • Earlier, the last to apply was January 10, 2022 (11:55 PM)
  • Now, the last date to apply is January 20, 2022
  • Date of online objective type examination (CBT) Between January 25- February 5, 2022 (Tentative)

Documents Required

  • Official website reads, "Candidate’s Name on the registration page should be entered as per their Matriculation/Xth / SSC Certificate."
  • Valid E-mail ID & mobile number-for proper communication
  • Scanned copy of the recent passport size color Photograph (not older than 3 Weeks). Candidates should ensure that the same photograph is used throughout this recruitment process
  • Scanned signature

ICAR- IARI Technician Recruitment 2021: Here is how to apply 

  • Interested candidates will have to go to the official website of IARI on iari.res.in.
  • On the homepage, they should click on ICAR- IARI Technician Recruitment 2021 application link
  • Candidates should press proceed and then on the next window, fill in the required details
  • Candidates will then have to pay the application fees and click on submit
  • A confirmation page will appear, take its screenshot and download the same
  • Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference 

 

READ | UP Police Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for 26,000 Constable Civil Police posts
READ | DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Vacancies or 691 JE/SO posts open, here's how to apply
READ | SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for Digital Banking Head; Check full details
READ | AWES Teachers Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for 8700 teacher posts; Here's direct link
READ | Gujarat Teacher Recruitment 2022: Govt to recruit 3,300 primary school teachers
Tags: ICAR, IARI Technician, Recruitment
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND