ICAR- IARI Technician Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Open For 641 Posts, See Details

IARI Technician Recruitment 2021: The Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi, has invited online applications from candidates for technician posts under ICAR-IARI Recruitment 2021. The ICAR notice has been released against Advt. No. 1-1/2021, Rectt Cell/Technician (CBT). Through this recruitment drive, a total of 641 seats will be filled in the organization.
Candidates must take note that the online applications started today, December 18, 2002, and will last till January 10, 2022. The examination that will be based on objective-type questions will be held between January 25 and February 5, 2022. Check key details below.
According to the official notice, candidates belonging to the UR/OBC-NCL (NCL)/EWS category will have to pay 1000/-as application fees, and those belonging to the Women/Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/Ex-Servicemen/Persons with Benchmark Disability category will have to pay 300/-as application fees.