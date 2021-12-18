ICAR- IARI Technician Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Open For 641 Posts, See Details

IARI Technician Recruitment 2021: The Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi, has invited online applications from candidates for technician posts under ICAR-IARI Recruitment 2021. The ICAR notice has been released against Advt. No. 1-1/2021, Rectt Cell/Technician (CBT). Through this recruitment drive, a total of 641 seats will be filled in the organization.

Candidates must take note that the online applications started today, December 18, 2002, and will last till January 10, 2022. The examination that will be based on objective-type questions will be held between January 25 and February 5, 2022. Check key details below.

IARI Technician Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria | Age Limit | Educational Qualification

Candidates who want to apply for the posts must have a passing degree of class 10 from any recognized board.

In the application form, candidates need to specify the percentage of marks obtained (calculated to the nearest two decimals).

Candidates aged between 18 and 30 years can apply.

Steps to apply online for the ICAR Recruitment 2021

IARI Technician Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply, visit the official website.

Step 2: Then, candidates need to fill out the application form by adding all the necessary details.

Step 3: Candidates now need to upload the required documents.

Step 4: Pay the application fees.

Step 5: Submit the application form and download the same for future reference.

IARI Technician Recruitment 2021: Application fees

According to the official notice, candidates belonging to the UR/OBC-NCL (NCL)/EWS category will have to pay 1000/-as application fees, and those belonging to the Women/Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/Ex-Servicemen/Persons with Benchmark Disability category will have to pay 300/-as application fees.

Image: Unsplash/Representative Image