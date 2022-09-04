ICFRE Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For Scientist-B Posts; Know How To Apply

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash/ Representative
ICFRE Recruitment 2022: The Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) has invited applications from candidates for Scientist-B posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the posts by visiting the official website at icfre.gov.in. The application process will commence tomorrow, September 5, and the last date for the submission of the application form is October 10, 2022. Candidates can apply for the said vacancies by following the below-given steps.