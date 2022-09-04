Last Updated:

ICFRE Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For Scientist-B Posts; Know How To Apply

The Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) has invited applications from candidates for Scientist-B posts.

ICFRE Recruitment 2022

ICFRE Recruitment 2022: The Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) has invited applications from candidates for Scientist-B posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the posts by visiting the official website at icfre.gov.in. The application process will commence tomorrow, September 5, and the last date for the submission of the application form is October 10, 2022. Candidates can apply for the said vacancies by following the below-given steps.

ICFRE Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Through this recruitment drive, a total of 44 posts will be filled in the department. Out of the total posts, 12 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 10 vacancies are for the EWS category, 5 vacancies are for SC, 2 vacancies are for ST, and 15 vacancies are for OBC.

ICFRE Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

  • Candidates should be aged between 21 and 35 years to apply for the posts.

Selection Process

  • Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written examination and personal interview.

ICFRE Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • The application fee is 2000 for the unreserved, EWS, and OBC categories. ST/ST and Divyang Women candidates are exempt from paying the application fee. 

ICFRE Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for Scientist - B Posts 2022

  • Step 1: To apply, candidates, need to visit the official website
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Recruitment link
  • Step 3: Candidates then need to fill out the application form
  • Step 4: Upload the required documents
  • Step 5: Pay the application fees to proceed
  • Step 6: Take a printout of the application form for future use.
  • NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

