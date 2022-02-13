Last Updated:

ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2022: Apply For Junior Nurse, DEO, Field Worker & Others Posts

ICMR NIMR Recruitment: The Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Malaria Research is recruiting candidates to apply for various posts.

ICMR

ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2022: The Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR-NIMR) is recruiting candidates to apply for the posts of Junior Nurse, Laboratory Technician, DEO, and Field Worker. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of ICMR NIME @main.icmr.nic.in. Candidates must note that the last day to apply for the posts is February 20, 2022.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 15 posts in various departments will be filled in the organization. The notification was released under the advertisement number NIMR/DBT-5/NF/104/21/56. It is recommended that candidates must check the eligibility criteria before apply and also visit the official website for fresh updates.

ICMR NIMR Advertisement Recruitment - Click Here

ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

  • Junior Medical Officer-Rs. 60,000 PM Consolidated
  • Laboratory Technician-Rs.17,520 PM Consolidated
  • Data Entry Operator-Rs. 17,520 PM Consolidated
  • Field Worker-Rs. 17,520 PM Consolidated
  • Junior Nurse-Rs. 17,520 PM Consolidated

ICMR NIMR Recruitment: Here's how to apply

  • Step 1: Visting the official website of ICMR
  • Step 2: Click on the appropriate link
  • Step 3: Fill in the application form
  • Step 3: Upload required documents
  • Step 4: Pay application fees
  • Step 5: Click on the submit button 
  • Step 6: Take a printout of the document
