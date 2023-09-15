IDBI Bank Recruitment 2023: Application Begins For 600 Junior Assistant Manager Posts

IDBI Bank has invited online applications for recruitment against 600 vacancies for the post of junior assistant manager. The online application window opens on September 15 and the last date to apply is September 30. The online test is tentatively scheduled for October 20. Aspirants can apply online at idbibank.in.

IDBI Junior Assistant Manager Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should be Graduates from any discipline from a university recognized by the Government of India or an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government of India. Passing only a diploma course will not be considered as qualifying the eligibility criteria. - Candidates are expected to have proficiency in computers. - Proficiency in regional language will be preferred

IDBI recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 20 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 25 years.

The application fee is Rs 200 for SC/ST/PWD candidates. For all other candidates, the application fee is Rs 1000.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of Online Test followed by a personal interview of the candidates, who have qualified in the online test. The online test will be objective in nature.

The questions will be asked from the following sections: Logical Reasoning, Data Analysis and interpretation, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and General/Economy/Banking Awareness. The duration of the exam will be two hours. There will be 200 questions each carrying 1 mark.