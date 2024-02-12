Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
February 12th, 2024

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2024 begins for 500 vacancies for junior assistant manager posts, details here

IDBI Bank has officially launched the application process for Junior Assistant Manager positions, starting from February 12. Full Details here.

Nandini Verma
IDBI Bank
IDBI Bank | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
IDBI Bank has officially launched the application process for Junior Assistant Manager positions, starting from February 12. Aspiring candidates have until February 26 to submit their applications online through the bank's official website at www.idbibank.in.The recruitment drive aims to fill 500 vacancies for Junior Assistant Manager positions, and the tentative examination date is scheduled for March 17.

IDBI  Bank Recruitment 2024:

IDBI Bank has invited applications from graduates for a one-year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) program. The comprehensive program includes six months of classroom studies at the respective campus, followed by a two-month internship and four months of On Job Training (OJT) at IDBI Bank’s branches/offices/centers. Upon successful completion, candidates will be awarded a PGDBF Diploma and inducted into IDBI Bank as Junior Assistant Managers (Grade ‘O’) subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria outlined in the advertisement.

Eligibility Criteria:

To be eligible for IDBI Bank Recruitment 2024, candidates must hold a graduate degree from any discipline recognized by the government of India. It's crucial to note that only a diploma course will be considered as meeting the eligibility criteria.

Candidates should also fall within the age range of 20 to 25 years as per IDBI Recruitment 2024 guidelines.

Application Process:

Candidates from the SC, ST, and PWD categories are required to pay an application fee of ₹200, while candidates from other categories must pay ₹1000.

How to Apply for IDBI Bank Recruitment 2024:

1. Visit the official website at www.idbibank.in
2. Navigate to the homepage and click on the career link
3. Select "Current Openings"
4. Click on “Recruitment for IDBI-PGDBF 2024-25”
5. Click on “Click here for New Registration” and provide your Name, Contact details, and Email-id
6. Register and proceed with the application process
7. Fill out the application form
8. Pay the application fee
9. Upload all the required documents
10. Submit the application
11. Take a printout for future reference.

This recruitment drive offers a unique opportunity for aspiring candidates to join IDBI Bank as Junior Assistant Managers. Prospective applicants are urged to adhere to the application timeline and diligently follow the prescribed steps for a seamless and successful application process. IDBI Bank extends its best wishes to all candidates pursuing this exciting career opportunity.

Click here for IDBI Bank Recruitment Notification 2024

Click here to apply online. 

February 12th, 2024

