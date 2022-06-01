IDBI Bank Recruitment: Apply For 1544 Executive And Assistant Manager Posts; See Details

IDBI Bank Recruitment: Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has invited applications from the candidates for the post of Executives (on contract) and for Admission to IDBI Bank PGDBF 2022-23 for absorption as Assistant Manager, Grade- ‘A. IDBI Executive Recruitment 2022 and IDBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of IDBI - idbibank.in.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1044 vacancies will be filled for IDBI Executive Posts and 500 vacancies for Assistant Manager Grade A Posts. As per the schedule, the bank will hold an online exam in the month of July for the selection of candidates. In order to appear for the exam, the candidates will be required to register themselves on the official website from July 3 onwards. Candidates must note that the registration process will close on June 17, 2022.

IDBI Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Executive - 1044 (UR-418, SC-175, ST-79, EWS-104, PH- 41) Graduate

Assistant Manager (PGDBF) - 500 (UR-200, SC-121, ST-28, OBC-101, EWS-50, PH-20)

Age Limit

Executives (on Contract) - 20 to 25 years

IDBI Bank PGDBF 2022-23 - 21 to 28 years

Salary

IDBI Executive Salary

Rs.29,000/- per month in the first year

Rs.31,000/- per month in the second year

Rs.34,000/- per month in the third year of service

IDBI AM Salary

During the Training Period of 9 months – Rs.2,500/- per month

During the Internship Period of 3 months – Rs.10,000/- per month

After completion of the course - Rs.36,000/- per month in the pay scale of 36000-1490(7)-46430-1740(2)–49910–1990(7)-63840(17 years)

IDBI Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the performance of the candidates in the online test followed by the document verification round and pre-recruitment medical test.

Here's Official Notice for IDBI Recruitment

IDBI Bank recruitment | Here's how to apply

To apply candidates need to visit the Bank’s official website - www.idbibank.in

Then, click on the “CAREERS/CURRENT OPENINGS” to open the link “Recruitment of Executives on Contract” / ” Admissions to IDBI Bank

Candidates then need to complete the registration process by clicking on the "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details, and email-id.

Fill in the application form.

Validate the details and save the application by clicking the “Validate your details” and “Save & Next” button.

Upload Photo, Signature, Thumb impression, Hand-written declaration and Scribe declaration

Click on “Payment” Tab and proceed with payment.

Choose the Payment Mode ONLINE and click on “ Submit ” button.

” button. Take a printout of the document for future needs

(Image: Unsplash/ Representative)