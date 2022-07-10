IDBI Bank Recruitment: Deadline To Apply For 226 SO Posts Today; Here's Direct Link

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) will close the application process for the 226 Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) posts at different departments or functional areas today, July 10. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the bank – idbibank.in. The vacancies are in the ranks of manager, assistant manager, and deputy manager.

Official notice

The official information read, "Initial appointments for all posts will be on probation for a period of 1 year from the date of joining (which can be extended at the discretion of the bank). The candidate will be posted at the bank's discretion to any offices or branches of the bank or the departments/offices/business units/the bank's associate institutions. The candidate will also be liable to be transferred to any place in or outside India, as the bank may decide from time to time in terms of the bank's prevailing rules. Candidates joining the bank shall be governed by the service and conduct rules and policies of the bank, as amended from time to time."

IDBI Bank | Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the preliminary screening of eligibility conditions like age, educational qualifications, and work experience.

Bank Specialist Officer | Vacancy details

Through this recruitment drive, candidates will be selected for the posts of Manager-Grade B, Assistant General Manager (AGM)-Grade C, and Deputy General Manager (DGM)-Grade D under various departments such as the Infrastructure Management Department (IMD), Administration – Rajbhasha, Fraud Risk Management (FRMG), Digital Banking & Emerging Payments (DB & EP), Finance & Accounts (FAD), IT & MIS, Legal, Risk Management – Information Security Group (ISG) and Treasury.

IDBI Bank Recruitment | Age Limit

Assistant General Manager—28 to 40 years

Manager (Grade B) -25 to 35 years

Deputy General Manager (DGM)-Grade D-35 to 45 years

IDBI Bank SO Salary 2022

Deputy General Manager, Grade ‘D - Rs 76010-2220(4)-84890-2500(2)-89890 (7 years)

Assistant General Manager, Grade ‘C’ - Rs 63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230 (8 years)

Manager – Grade ‘B’-Rs 48170-1740 (1)-49910-1990 (10)-69810 (12 years)

IDBI Bank SO Recruitment | Here's how to apply for IDBI SO Recruitment 2022

Step 1: To apply for the IDBI Bank SO Recruitment, candidates need to visit the Bank’s website - www.idbibank.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on "CAREERS/CURRENT OPENINGS".

Step 3: Candidates then need to click on the "Apply Online Link' given under the ‘Recruitment of Specialist Officer-2022-23"

Step 4: To register, tap on the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter the required details.

Step 5: Validate the details and save the application by clicking the "Validate your details" and "Save & Next" buttons.

Step 6: Upload the required details.

Step 7: Fill in the other details of the Application Form.

Step 8: Then, click on the Preview Tab to check and verify the entire application form before submission.

Step 9: Candidates are then required to click on the "FINAL SUBMIT" button.

Step 10: Candidates then need to click on the "Payment" Tab and proceed with payment.

Step 11: Choose the payment mode "ONLINE" and click on the "Submit" button. Once chosen, no change is permitted in payment mode.

Here's direct link to apply for IDBI Bank SO Posts - CLICK HERE

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)