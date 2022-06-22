IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2022 Notification For 226 Managerial Posts Out, See How To Apply

IDBI SO Recruitment 2022: Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has invited applications from candidates to apply for the post of Specialist Officers and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of IDBI - idbibank.in. The registration process will begin on June 25 and conclude on July 10, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 226 posts will be filled in the department.

Vacancy details

Through this recruitment drive, candidates will be selected for the posts of Manager-Grade B, Assistant General Manager (AGM)-Grade C, and Deputy General Manager (DGM)-Grade D under various departments such as the Infrastructure Management Department (IMD), Administration – Rajbhasha, Fraud Risk Management (FRMG), Digital Banking & Emerging Payments (DB & EP), Finance & Accounts (FAD), IT & MIS, Legal, Risk Management – Information Security Group (ISG) and Treasury.

IDBI Bank SO Age Limit

Assistant General Manager—28 to 40 years

Manager (Grade B) -25 to 35 years

Deputy General Manager (DGM)-Grade D-35 to 45 years

IDBI Bank SO Salary 2022

Deputy General Manager, Grade ‘D-Rs 76010-2220(4)-84890-2500(2)-89890 (7 years)

Assistant General Manager, Grade ‘C’ - Rs 63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230 (8 years)

Manager – Grade ‘B’-Rs 48170-1740 (1)-49910-1990 (10)-69810 (12 years)

IDBI SO Selection Criteria 2022

As per the official notice, "the selection process will comprise of preliminary screening of stipulated eligibility criteria (age, educational qualifications, and working experience, etc.) as declared by the candidate in the application form and documents in support."

IDBI Bank SO Recruitment | Here's how to apply for IDBI SO Recruitment 2022

Step 1: To apply for the IDBI Bank SO Recruitment candidates need to visit the Bank’s website - www.idbibank.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on "CAREERS/CURRENT OPENINGS".

Step 3: Candidates then need to click on the "Apply Online Link' given under the ‘Recruitment of Specialist Officer-2022-23"

Step 4: To register, tap on the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter the required details.

Step 5: Validate the details and save the application by clicking the "Validate your details" and "Save & Next" buttons.

Step 6: Upload the required details.

Step 7: Fill in the other details of the Application Form.

Step 8: Then, click on the Preview Tab to check and verify the entire application form before submission.

Step 9: Candidates are then required to click on the " FINAL SUBMIT " button.

" button. Step 10: Candidates then need to click on the "Payment" Tab and proceed with payment.

Step 11: Choose the payment mode "ONLINE" and click on the "Submit" button. Once chosen, no change is permitted in payment mode.

IDBI Bank recruitment | Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates is Rs 200.

Application fees for other candidates is Rs 100.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)