IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Application Begins For 136 Vacancies, Full Details Here

IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023: IDBI Bank has invited online applications for recruitment against 136 vacancies for the post of Specialist Officer.

IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023: IDBI Bank has invited online applications for recruitment against 136 vacancies for the post of Specialist Officer. The online registration window for IDBI SO recruitment 2023 opened on June 6 and will close on June 20. Interested and eligible will be able to apply online at www.idbibank.in.

IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

  • Deputy General Manager, Grade ‘D’ ---Rs. 76010-2220(4)-84890-2500(2)-89890 (7 years)
  • Assistant General Manager, Grade ‘C’ ---Rs. 63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230 (8 years)
  • Manager – Grade ‘B’ ---Rs. 48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810 (12 years)

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be called for group discussions and/ or personal interviews. Candidates will have to clear a preliminary screening of stipulated eligibility criteria of Age, Educational Qualifications and working experience etc. as declared by the candidate in the application form and documents uploaded in support. The Candidature after preliminary screening and without verification of documents would be provisional for all Posts/ Grades and would be subject to verification with the originals, the official notification reads. The venue, time and date for the selection process will be informed to the shortlisted candidates through a notification on Bank’s website and/or call letter through Registered Email/SMS.

Direct link to apply online.

Read IDBI SO recruitment 2023 official notification here.

Age Limit

Deputy General Manager, Grade ‘D’ Minimum: 35 years Maximum: 45 years.  A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.05.1978 and not later than 01.05.1988. (both dates inclusive)

Assistant General Manager, Grade ‘C’ Minimum: 28 years Maximum: 40 years. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.05.1983 and not later than 01.05.1995. (both dates inclusive)

Manager – Grade ‘B’ Minimum: 25 years Maximum: 35 years. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.05.1988 and not later than 01.05.1998. (both dates inclusive).

