IDBI Executive Exam Admit Card Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

IDBI Executive Recruitment 2022: Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has released the hall tickets for the exam which will be conducted to select candidates for executive post. Registered candidates who will be taking the exams can download their admit cards now. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. In order to download admit cards, students should be ready with their registration number and date of birth and password. For more details, candidates can go to the official website of IDBI at idbibank.in.The hall tickets which have been released for the executive position's online examination is tentatively scheduled to take place on July 9, 2022. The direct link to download the same has also been attached.

IDBI Executive admit card 2022: Here is how to download hall tickets

Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the IDBI website idbibank.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on Career tab.

Step 3: In the next step, they should click on the Current Opening link.

Step 4: Now click on the “admit card” link.

Step 5: After being redirected to login window, key in your credentials and log in.

Step 6: Admit cards will be displayed on screen.

Step 7: Download the same and take its print out for future reference.

Click on this link to download the hall tickets.

Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry printout of admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to take the exam. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1544 vacancies will be filled. Out of those vacancies, 1044 vacancies are for the post of Executives (on contract) and 500 for Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.