IDBI SO Recruitment 2023: Application Window For 114 Vacancies Closing Soon

IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023-23: The window to apply for IDBI Bank Specialist Officer Recruitment is closing soon. There are a total of 114 vacancies for the post of Manager - Grade B, Assistant General Manager (AGM) - Grade C, and Deputy General Manager (DGM) - Grade D. The application window opened on February 21. As per the official notification, the last date to apply is March 3. However, the deadline has been extended to March 12. Interested and eligible will be able to apply online at www.idbibank.in.

How to apply for IDBI SO Recruitment 2023

Visit the official website of IDBI bank at idbibank.in

Now go to the 'Careers' section

Click on 'Current Opening' tab

Now click on the link that reads 'Recruitment of Specialist Officer – 2023-24 (New)'

Go to the 'Apply online' tab

Register yourself by providing the correct information as asked

Now login using the generated registration ID and password

Fill up the IDBI SO recruitment application form

Upload the required documents and image

Pay the application fee if required and submit your form.

Here's direct link to apply online.

IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

Deputy General Manager, Grade ‘D’ ---Rs. 76010-2220(4)-84890-2500(2)-89890 (7 years)

Assistant General Manager, Grade ‘C’ ---Rs. 63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230 (8 years)

Manager – Grade ‘B’ ---Rs. 48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810 (12 years)

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be called for group discussions and/ or personal interviews. Candidates will have to clear a preliminary screening of stipulated eligibility criteria of Age, Educational Qualifications and working experience etc. as declared by the candidate in the application form and documents uploaded in support. The Candidature after preliminary screening and without verification of documents would be provisional for all Posts/ Grades and would be subject to verification with the originals, the official notification reads. The venue, time and date for the selection process will be informed to the shortlisted candidates through a notification on Bank’s website and/or call letter through Registered Email/SMS.

Read IDBI SO recruitment 2023 official notification here.

Age Limit