IDBI SO Recruitment 2023 For 114 Vacancies Notified; Check Pay Scale, Key Dates Here

IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023-23: IDBI Bank has published a recruitment notification for the post of Specialist Officer. There are a total of 114 vacancies for the post of Manager - Grade B, Assistant General Manager (AGM) - Grade C, and Deputy General Manager (DGM) - Grade D. The online registration window for IDBI SO recruitment 2023 will open on February 21 and close on March 3. Interested and eligible will be able to apply online at www.idbibank.in.

IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

Deputy General Manager, Grade ‘D’ ---Rs. 76010-2220(4)-84890-2500(2)-89890 (7 years)

Assistant General Manager, Grade ‘C’ ---Rs. 63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230 (8 years)

Manager – Grade ‘B’ ---Rs. 48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810 (12 years)

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be called for group discussions and/ or personal interviews. Candidates will have to clear a preliminary screening of stipulated eligibility criteria of Age, Educational Qualifications and working experience etc. as declared by the candidate in the application form and documents uploaded in support. The Candidature after preliminary screening and without verification of documents would be provisional for all Posts/ Grades and would be subject to verification with the originals, the official notification reads. The venue, time and date for the selection process will be informed to the shortlisted candidates through a notification on Bank’s website and/or call letter through Registered Email/SMS.

Read IDBI SO recruitment 2023 official notification here.

Age Limit