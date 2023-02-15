Last Updated:

IDBI SO Recruitment 2023 For 114 Vacancies Notified; Check Pay Scale, Key Dates Here

IDBI SO Recruitment 2023 Notification for 114 vacancies has been notified. Application process will begin on February 21. Check pay scale and other details here

Written By
Nandini Verma
IDBI SO Recruitment 2023

Image: Shutterstock


IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023-23: IDBI Bank has published a recruitment notification for the post of Specialist Officer. There are a total of 114 vacancies for the post of Manager - Grade B, Assistant General Manager (AGM) - Grade C, and Deputy General Manager (DGM) - Grade D. The online registration window for IDBI SO recruitment 2023 will open on February 21 and close on March 3. Interested and eligible will be able to apply online at www.idbibank.in.

IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

  • Deputy General Manager, Grade ‘D’ ---Rs. 76010-2220(4)-84890-2500(2)-89890 (7 years)
  • Assistant General Manager, Grade ‘C’ ---Rs. 63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230 (8 years)
  • Manager – Grade ‘B’ ---Rs. 48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810 (12 years)

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be called for group discussions and/ or personal interviews. Candidates will have to clear a preliminary screening of stipulated eligibility criteria of Age, Educational Qualifications and working experience etc. as declared by the candidate in the application form and documents uploaded in support. The Candidature after preliminary screening and without verification of documents would be provisional for all Posts/ Grades and would be subject to verification with the originals, the official notification reads. The venue, time and date for the selection process will be informed to the shortlisted candidates through a notification on Bank’s website and/or call letter through Registered Email/SMS.

Read IDBI SO recruitment 2023 official notification here.

Age Limit

  • Deputy General Manager, Grade ‘D’ Minimum: 35 years Maximum: 45 years.  A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.01.1978 and not later than 01.01.1988. (both dates inclusive)
  • Assistant General Manager, Grade ‘C’ Minimum: 28 years Maximum: 40 years.A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.01.1983 and not later than 01.01.1995. (both dates inclusive)
  • Manager – Grade ‘B’ Minimum: 25 years Maximum: 35 years. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.01.1988 and not later than 01.01.1998. (both dates inclusive)
READ | BOI PO Recruitment 2023 for 500 vacancies begins, check pay scale, eligibility here
READ | UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies for asst controller of mines, foreman & other on offer
READ | SGPGIMS Recruitment 2023 for 1974 staff nurse vacancies begins, apply now
READ | HCL Recruitment 2023: Vacancies for Senior, Deputy Manager posts on offer
READ | India Post GDS Recruitment: Application window for over 40K posts closing soon, apply now
COMMENT