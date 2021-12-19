IIA Recruitment: Indian Institute Of Astrophysics To Recruit Admin Assistants & Clerks

IIA Recruitment 2021: The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) has invited applications from candidates to fill vacancies in upper-division clerk positions and administrative assistants. Interested and eligible candidates can fill out the application forms that will be available on the official website. Candidates must note that they can apply for the posts by January 17, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of five vacancies will be filled in the organization.

Candidates who wish to apply should first check the below-mentioned eligibility criteria and then use the direct link given here to apply for the posts - IIA Recruitment CLICK HERE to apply.

IIA Recruitment Official Notification (CLICK HERE)

Indian Institute of Astrophysics Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have a Bachelor’s degree in Arts, Science, or Commerce or equivalent from a recognised university can apply.

Having at least 50% marks in the aggregate; knowledge of computer applications such as MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, and tally/ERP is mandatory to apply.

According to the official notification, having a minimum of 3 years of experience after graduation in handling establishment/administration/accounts/stores and purchase matters in a state/central government/autonomous institutions/public sector undertakings/corporate sector reputation.

Those applying for administrative assistant need to have 8 years of experience in handling establishment, administration, accounts, and purchase matters in a state/Central Govt. Department/Institution/Research Institute/Autonomous Body/Public Sector Undertaking/University/Corporate Sector of Repute, out of which 05 years of regular service in the pay scale of pay matrix Level-4 of VII CPC or equivalent (Rs.5200-20200 in PB 1 with a Grade Pay of Rs.2400/-of VI CPC), with knowledge of computer applications such as MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, tally, etc.

IIA Recruitment 2022: Selection Process | Job role

The selection of the candidates will be purely based on the initial screening, written exam, and skills test.

The appointee will be responsible for handling the issues of establishment, Administration, Stores & Purchase, and Accounts & Finance.

IIA Recruitment 2022: Syllabus for the written test

Post Name Syllabus for written test Upper Division Clerk General English, General Knowledge, and Arithmetic, Administrative knowledge such as Fundamental Rules & Supplementary Rules, General Financial Rules, Accounts & Finance, Accountancy, etc.

Image: Shutterstock