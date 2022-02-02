IIM Ahmedabad Concludes Lateral Placement Drive, Paytm Offers Highest Package

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
IIM Ahmedabad conducted Laterals Placement Process on January 30, 2022. In the process both National as well as International recruiters participated. The highest offers were rolled out by Paytm, followed by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and American Express. Some other big recruiters included Amazon, Atlassian, Flipkart, General Atlantic, Google, Infoedge, Jio, Kepler Cannon, Microsoft, Oracle, Oyo, among others. Many students got selected under IIM Ahemdabad lateral placement drive. The final placement process for the PGP class of 2022 will begin on February 8, 2022.
IIM Ahmedabad have been following a cluster-cohort placement process wherein companies who offer similar profiles are grouped into cohorts. After grouping, several cohorts are invited to the campus in a particular cluster. Due to the ongoing pandemic, this year the placement is being conducted in virtual mode. Therefore, participating companies will not be physically visiting the campus.
The institute will follow a rolling process post that, if necessary. In order to provide reliable information regarding the placements at IIM Ahmedabad, we will continue with our policy of proactively reaching out to the media by issuing a press release on the completion of each cluster. This will be done at around 10 PM on each of the cluster days mentioned above and will also be accessible at this link.
In view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the admission committee of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has decided to change the qualification level for admission into MBA courses. As per the latest changes made by IIM Ahmedabad, the bachelor’s degree as a criterion for admission to the postgraduate programme (PGPM) for the 2022-24 batch has been scrapped. The Institute will select students on a scale of 25 on the basis of Class 10, Class 12 marks, and the candidate’s work experience.
"The admission of the students will now be done on a scale of 25 on the basis of Class 10, Class 12 marks, and the candidate’s work experience. The AR now will be computed on a scale of 25 (considering class 10 and class 12 marks as well as the candidate’s work experience) and the points will be pro-rated to 35, "according to an official notice by the institute.