IIM Ahmedabad Concludes Lateral Placement Drive, Paytm Offers Highest Package

IIM Ahmedabad conducted Laterals Placement Process on January 30, 2022. In the process both National as well as International recruiters participated. The highest offers were rolled out by Paytm, followed by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and American Express. Some other big recruiters included Amazon, Atlassian, Flipkart, General Atlantic, Google, Infoedge, Jio, Kepler Cannon, Microsoft, Oracle, Oyo, among others. Many students got selected under IIM Ahemdabad lateral placement drive. The final placement process for the PGP class of 2022 will begin on February 8, 2022.

IIM Ahemdabad placement: Highlights

IIM Ahmedabad have been following a cluster-cohort placement process wherein companies who offer similar profiles are grouped into cohorts. After grouping, several cohorts are invited to the campus in a particular cluster. Due to the ongoing pandemic, this year the placement is being conducted in virtual mode. Therefore, participating companies will not be physically visiting the campus.

IIM Ahemdabad: Counselling Schedule

Cluster 1: 8th February 2022

Cluster 2: 11th February 2022

Cluster 3: 14th February 2022 .The institute will follow a rolling process post Cluster 3 if necessary.

The final placement process for the PGP-FABM class of 2022 is scheduled on 11th February 2022.

The institute will follow a rolling process post that, if necessary. In order to provide reliable information regarding the placements at IIM Ahmedabad, we will continue with our policy of proactively reaching out to the media by issuing a press release on the completion of each cluster. This will be done at around 10 PM on each of the cluster days mentioned above and will also be accessible at this link.

IIM Ahmedabad Revises Rules For MBA Admissions; Scraps Bachelors Degree As Criteria

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the admission committee of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has decided to change the qualification level for admission into MBA courses. As per the latest changes made by IIM Ahmedabad, the bachelor’s degree as a criterion for admission to the postgraduate programme (PGPM) for the 2022-24 batch has been scrapped. The Institute will select students on a scale of 25 on the basis of Class 10, Class 12 marks, and the candidate’s work experience.