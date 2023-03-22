IIM Indore Student Bags Rs 1.14 Crore Salary Package

A student of the Indian Institute of Management-Indore has been offered an annual salary package of Rs 1.14 crore for a domestic job, an IIM-I official said on Wednesday.

This is the highest pay package offered during the final placement of this session at the institute and is Rs 65 lakh more than the previous time, the official said.

In the last session, the highest salary offered during placement of IIM-I students was Rs 49 lakh, the official said.

During the final placement of this session, more than 160 domestic and foreign companies offered an average salary of Rs 30.21 lakh to 568 students of IIM-I.

Those who bagged the offers include students of the two-year Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM). Both courses are considered equivalent to MBA, the official said. IIM-I Director Prof. Himanshu Rai said, “We have always been ready to strengthen our relationship with the industry by providing world-class management education to the students. The excellent placements received by our students despite the challenging times are proof of this.” According to IIM-I, during the final placement, the highest number of job offers, 29 per cent, came from the field of consultancy, followed by general management and operations at 19 per cent, finance and marketing at 18 per cent each, and information technology at 16 per cent.