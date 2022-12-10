IIM Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For Various Non-Faculty Posts; Check Steps To Apply

IIM Recruitment 2022: The Indian Institute of Management Jammu is recruiting candidates for various non-faculty positions. According to the official notice, the application process is underway, and the last date for the candidates to submit their application forms is December 31. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of IIM Jammu at www.iimj.ac.in. In order to apply for the posts, candidates must follow the below given step-by-step process and use the direct link.

IIM Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill one post in each department and this includes, Assistant Librarian, Chief Innovation Officer (CIO), Project Engineer, Cum Estate Officer, Systems Manager, Placement Officer, Administrative Officer (Program), Secretary to the Director, Assistant Administrative Officer (Academics), Assistant Administrative Officer (Establishment), Assistant Administrative Officer (Hindi Language & Administration), Assistant Administrative Officer (International Relations), Wen Designer, Junior Engineer (Civil), and Hostel Supervisor Female.

IIM recruitment 2022: Age Limit

The upper age limit of the candidates should be 40 years.

IIM Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website at www.iimj.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Jobs tab.

Step 3: Candidates then need to click on the "apply online" link.

Step 4: Then, fill out the application form.

Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's direct link to apply for IIM Recruitment 2022

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative