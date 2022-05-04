IISc Bangalore Invites Students From Computer Science For Summer Internship Programme

IISc Bangalore Summer Internship 2022: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore's Department of Computer Science and Automation (CSA) has invited students to register in computer science undergraduate or postgraduate programmes for the Narendra Summer Internship Programme 2022. The Summer Internship programme is supported by Microsoft Research India. Candidates must take note that the last date to apply for the programme is May 10, 2022.

Students can apply for the summer internship programme by visiting the official website: csa.iisc.ac.in. The results of this programme will be announced by May 17, 2022. A specific committee, including the faculty members at CSA, will review the application form, and the selected candidates will be informed of their selection by May 20.

IISc Bangalore invited applications from students for Summer Internship

According to the official notice, "The summer internship is open to bright and motivated Bachelor’s (B.E./B.Tech/B.Stat/B.Math/B.Sc) as well as Master’s (M.E./M.Tech/M.Stat/M.Sc) level students in India, studying Computer Science and allied areas," the institute said. "Each intern will be assigned a faculty member of CSA to mentor them during the internship." The expected internship period is from June 1st, 2022, to July 31st, 2022. However, the exact dates can be flexible and may be decided in consultation with the respective internship mentors, "it added.

Notably, each intern will be given only a consolidated amount of Rs 10,000 per month as a stipend. Students need to arrange their own accommodation and travel on their own. IISc has informed us that the department will not be providing accommodation or travel support. Selected candidates will be informed of their selection by May 20. Candidates must regularly check the official website of IISc Bangalore for fresh updates and more information.

Narendra Summer Internship Programme 2022

Here's direct link to apply for Narendra Summer Internship Programme 2022 - CLICK HERE