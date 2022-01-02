Last Updated:

IMA Dehradun Recruitment: Apply For 188 Group C Posts; Check Eligibility, Full Details

IMA Dehradun Recruitment: The Indian Military Academy Dehradun is recruiting candidates for various Group C posts through offline application mode.

Written By
Amrit Burman
IMA

Image: Unsplash


IMA Dehradun Recruitment: The Indian Military Academy (IMA) Dehradun is recruiting candidates for various Group C posts through offline application mode. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of IMA Dehradun - indianarmy.nic.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the post is January 4, 2022.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 188 posts will be filled in Group C. Selection of the candidates will be strictly based on merit in the written test followed by a skill test. Candidates aged between 18 and 25 years can apply for the posts. To apply for the posts, candidates should have a minimum 10th or 12th class passing degree from a recognized board/university/institution.

IMA Group C Posts: IMA Vacancies

  • Cook Special - 12
  • Cook IT - 03
  • MT Driver (Ordinary Grade) - 10
  • Boot Maker/ Repairer - 01
  • LDC - 03
  • Masalchi - 02
  • Waiter - 11
  • Fatigueman - 21
  • MTS (Safaiwala) - 26
  • Groundsman - 46
  • GC Orderly - 33
  • MTS (Chowkidar) - 04
  • Groom - 07
  • Barber - 02
  • Equipment Repairer - 01
  • Bicycle Repairer - 03
  • MTS (Messenger) - 02
  • Laboratory Attendant - 01

IMA Dehradun Group C Recruitment: How to apply | Application fees 

As per the official notice, crossed Indian Postal Order (IPO) of Rs 50 in favour of the Comdt, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. All the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/PH & Ex-servicemen/EWS are exempted from the application fee. Candidates need to fill in the application form and send it through registered post/speed post along with two self-addressed envelopes to Comdt, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Uttarakhand-248007.

Image: Unsplash

READ | PNB Recruitment: Here's how to apply for Chief Risk Officer & other posts by Jan 10
READ | DU Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 32 non-teaching posts; all key details here
READ | DWSS Punjab Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 88 posts; here's how to apply
READ | South Eastern Railway Recruitment: Applications invited under sports quota; see details
READ | CISF Head Constable Recruitment: Applications invited for 249 vacancies; check details
Tags: IMA, IMA Dehradun, IMA vacancies
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND