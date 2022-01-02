IMA Dehradun Recruitment: Apply For 188 Group C Posts; Check Eligibility, Full Details

IMA Dehradun Recruitment: The Indian Military Academy (IMA) Dehradun is recruiting candidates for various Group C posts through offline application mode. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of IMA Dehradun - indianarmy.nic.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the post is January 4, 2022.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 188 posts will be filled in Group C. Selection of the candidates will be strictly based on merit in the written test followed by a skill test. Candidates aged between 18 and 25 years can apply for the posts. To apply for the posts, candidates should have a minimum 10th or 12th class passing degree from a recognized board/university/institution.

IMA Group C Posts: IMA Vacancies

Cook Special - 12

Cook IT - 03

MT Driver (Ordinary Grade) - 10

Boot Maker/ Repairer - 01

LDC - 03

Masalchi - 02

Waiter - 11

Fatigueman - 21

MTS (Safaiwala) - 26

Groundsman - 46

GC Orderly - 33

MTS (Chowkidar) - 04

Groom - 07

Barber - 02

Equipment Repairer - 01

Bicycle Repairer - 03

MTS (Messenger) - 02

Laboratory Attendant - 01

IMA Dehradun Group C Recruitment: How to apply | Application fees

As per the official notice, crossed Indian Postal Order (IPO) of Rs 50 in favour of the Comdt, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. All the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/PH & Ex-servicemen/EWS are exempted from the application fee. Candidates need to fill in the application form and send it through registered post/speed post along with two self-addressed envelopes to Comdt, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Uttarakhand-248007.

Image: Unsplash