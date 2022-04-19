Indbank Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 73 Field Staff & Other Posts; See Full Details

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/ Representative
Indbank Recruitment 2022: IndBank is recruiting candidates to apply for field staff and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official site of IndBank or then sending the filled application form to the below-mentioned address. - indbankonline.com. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts is April 26, 2022.
Through the ongoing recruitment process, up to 73 posts will be filled in the organization. Posts including, DP Staff, Dealer- for Stock Broking Terminals, Back Office Staff, Systems & Networking Engineer among other posts will be filled. It is advised that candidates must check the official website for fresh updates.