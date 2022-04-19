Last Updated:

Indbank Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 73 Field Staff & Other Posts; See Full Details

Indbank Recruitment 2022: IndBank is recruiting candidates to apply for field staff and other posts. The last date to apply for the posts is April 26, 2022

Indbank recruitment

Indbank Recruitment 2022: IndBank is recruiting candidates to apply for field staff and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official site of IndBank or then sending the filled application form to the below-mentioned address. - indbankonline.com. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts is April 26, 2022.

Through the ongoing recruitment process, up to 73 posts will be filled in the organization. Posts including, DP Staff, Dealer- for Stock Broking Terminals, Back Office Staff, Systems & Networking Engineer among other posts will be filled. It is advised that candidates must check the official website for fresh updates.

Indbank recruitment | Vacancy Details

  • Head- Account opening Department: 1 Post
  • Account Opening Staff: 4 Posts
  • DP Staff: 2 Posts
  • Dealer- for Stock Broking Terminals: 8 Posts
  • Back Office Staff: 5 Posts
  • Systems & Networking Engineer: 1 Post
  • Research Analyst: 1 Post
  • Vice President- Retail Loan Counselor: 1 Post
  • Branch Head – Retail Loan Counselor: 7 Posts
  • Field Staff– Retail Loan Counselor: 43 Posts

Official notice

Indbank recruitment 2022: Selection Process

  • The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the interview, and the Screening Committee will screen the applications received for the post to identify eligible candidates. Candidates must be aware that the interview and final selection process will be carried out by the company's committee.

Eligibility criteria

Indbank Recruitment: Where to apply

  • Fill out the application form.
  • Add all the required documents.
  • Then send it to Head Administration No. 480, 1st Floor, Khivraj Complex I, Anna Salai, Nandanam, Chennai-35. 
  • Candidates can also send the scanned copy of the duly filled application with the enclosures to recruitment@indbankonline.com.

