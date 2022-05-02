India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Application For 38,926 Gramin Dak Sevak Vacancies Begins

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: The Post Office of India has invited applicants to apply for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for India Post Recruitment by visiting the official website - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Through this recruitment process, around 38926 vacancies will be filled in 35 states of India. To apply, candidates must have a 10th class passing certificate. Candidates aged above 40 years are not eligible to apply.

The registration process for India Post GDS Recruitment started today, May 2, 2022, and will continue till June 5, 2022. This recruitment drive will select a Branch Postmaster (BPM), an Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and a Dak Sevak.

Eligibility Criteria for India Post GDS 2022. Candidates will be selected on the basis of system generated merit list based on the merit position of the candidates and the preference of posts submitted. This shall be applicable only if the candidate fulfills all eligibility criteria as per the rules.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Official Notice

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have a secondary school examination pass certificate of the 10th standard, having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) from any recognized board of school education by the Government of India/State Governments/Union Territories in India.

GDS Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

Applicants must pay a fee of Rs 100/- for all positions advertised in the selected division.

All-female candidates, SC/ST candidates, PWD candidates, and Transwoman candidates are exempted from paying application fees.

India Post GDS 2022 Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - May 2, 2022

Last Date of Online Application - June 5, 2022

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply, candidates, need to visit the official website - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, complete the registration process.

Step 3: Fillout the application form and upload all the necessary documents.

Step 4: Pay the application fees

Step 5: Take a printout of the application fees.

