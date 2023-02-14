Last Updated:

India Post GDS Recruitment: Application Window For Over 40K Posts Closing Soon, Apply Now

India Post will soon close the application window for GDS Recruitment. There are over 40 thousand vacancies for GDS, BPM, ABPM posts. 10th pass can apply.

India Post Recruitment

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: India Post has invited applicants to apply for over 40 thousand vacancies against the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster and Assistant Branch Postmaster. The deadline to apply is going to close soon. The last day to apply is February 16. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for India Post Recruitment by visiting the official website - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Through this recruitment process, around 38926 vacancies will be filled in 34 circles of India Post. To apply, candidates must have a 10th-class passing certificate. Candidates aged above 40 years are not eligible to apply.

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have a secondary school examination pass certificate of the 10th standard, having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) from any recognized board of school education by the Government of India/State Governments/Union Territories in India. The applicant should have studied the local language at least up to Secondary standard [as compulsory or elective subjects. Read India Post GDS Recruitment Notification 2023 here.

Other Qualifications

  • (i) Knowledge of computers
  • (ii) Knowledge of cycling
  • (iii) Adequate means of livelihood

GDS Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

Applicants must pay a fee of Rs 100/- for all positions advertised in the selected division. All-female candidates, SC/ST candidates, PWD candidates, and Transwoman candidates are exempted from paying application fees.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

  • Step 1: To apply, candidates, need to visit the official website - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Click on the 'Apply online' tab given at the left side of the page. Then, complete the registration process.
  • Step 3: Fill out the application form and upload all the necessary documents.
  • Step 4: Pay the application fees
  • Step 5: Take a printout of the application fees.

Click here to apply online.

