India Post GDS Result Declared For Assam, Uttarakhand Circles; Here's Direct Link To Check

India Post GDS Results: The result for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) for 2 circles has been released by the India Post today, June 16, 2022. All those candidates who have applied for GDS posts in Assam and Uttarakhand can check the India Post GDS Result 2022 by visiting the official website - indiapostgdsonline.gov. All those candidates whose names are there in the result will have to verify their documents in the next round. A total of 1490 candidates have been declared qualified, of which, 1138 candidates are from Assam circle and 352 candidates from Uttarakhand circle

According to the official notice, "Asam & Uttarakhand Circles Shortlisted Candidates List for Document Verification is released."

Indian Post GDS Result 2022 | Here's how to check the India Post GDS Result

Step 1: To view the India Post GDS Result 2022, candidates must go to the India Post website (indiapostgdsonline.gov.in).

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the shortlisted candidates' tab.

Step 3: Candidates must then choose their circle: Assam or Uttarakhand

Step 4: Automatically, a new pdf will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download the PDF file and check the result.

Step 6: It is recommended that candidates must take a printout of the result for future needs.

India Post GDS result Assam - CLICK HERE

India Post GDS result Uttarakhand - CLICK HERE

India Post GDS Results for 2 circles

Candidates must take note, that those who have been selected for the Assam and Uttarakhand are required to complete document verification by June end. According to the media reports, the results of other circles are expected soon. "The listed candidates should get their documents verified by the mentioned divisional head before 30.06.2022. The candidate should go along with all the relevant original documents for verification," reads an official statement.

Image: PTI/ Representative