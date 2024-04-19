Updated April 19th, 2024 at 13:42 IST

India Post Office Recruitment 2024 Notification Soon for Around 40,000 Vacancies

The India Post Office Recruitment Notification 2024 is expected to be released in August this year. Read on to know full details about the recruitment.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Recruitment | Image:Pexels
Advertisement

The Indian Post Office is gearing up to announce a major recruitment drive for the positions of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) and Branch Post Master in 2024. This initiative, referred to as the Indian Post GDS Vacancy 2024, aims to fill over 40,000 positions nationwide, targeting individuals with at least a 10th-grade education. The India Post Office Recruitment Notification 2024 is expected to be released in August this year.  Read on to know full details about the recruitment. 

 Indian Post GDS Vacancy 2024 Overview

Authority: India Post Office  

Total Vacancies: 40,000+  

Advertisement

Post Titles: Gramin Dak Sevak and Branch Post Master  

Notification Release Date: 3rd August 2024  

Advertisement

Educational Qualification Required: 10th pass with 50% marks, including Mathematics and English  

Age Limit: 18-40 years  

Advertisement

Registration Mode: Online  

Selection Process: Merit-Based  

Advertisement

Application Form Release: To Be Announced  

Official Website: [India Post GDS Online](https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in)

Advertisement

 Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the GDS position, candidates must have passed the 10th class with a compulsory pass in Mathematics and English from a recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India or any State Government/Union Territories. Additionally, knowledge of the local language up to secondary level as a compulsory or elective subject is required.

Advertisement

 Recruitment Details

This recruitment process emphasizes merit, with selections based purely on academic achievements rather than requiring participants to undergo a written examination. Interested candidates should prepare to apply online once the application forms are available on the designated official website.

Advertisement

 Key Dates and Application Process

The official notification, expected to be published on 3rd August 2024, will provide detailed information, including the start and end dates for the application process. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website and ensure they meet the eligibility requirements detailed in the notification.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 19th, 2024 at 13:42 IST