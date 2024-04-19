Advertisement

The Indian Post Office is gearing up to announce a major recruitment drive for the positions of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) and Branch Post Master in 2024. This initiative, referred to as the Indian Post GDS Vacancy 2024, aims to fill over 40,000 positions nationwide, targeting individuals with at least a 10th-grade education. The India Post Office Recruitment Notification 2024 is expected to be released in August this year. Read on to know full details about the recruitment.

Indian Post GDS Vacancy 2024 Overview

Authority: India Post Office

Total Vacancies: 40,000+

Post Titles: Gramin Dak Sevak and Branch Post Master

Notification Release Date: 3rd August 2024

Educational Qualification Required: 10th pass with 50% marks, including Mathematics and English

Age Limit: 18-40 years

Registration Mode: Online

Selection Process: Merit-Based

Application Form Release: To Be Announced

Official Website: [India Post GDS Online](https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in)

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the GDS position, candidates must have passed the 10th class with a compulsory pass in Mathematics and English from a recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India or any State Government/Union Territories. Additionally, knowledge of the local language up to secondary level as a compulsory or elective subject is required.

Recruitment Details

This recruitment process emphasizes merit, with selections based purely on academic achievements rather than requiring participants to undergo a written examination. Interested candidates should prepare to apply online once the application forms are available on the designated official website.

Key Dates and Application Process

The official notification, expected to be published on 3rd August 2024, will provide detailed information, including the start and end dates for the application process. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website and ensure they meet the eligibility requirements detailed in the notification.

