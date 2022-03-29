India Post Payment Bank Recruitment: Application Begins For Managerial Posts

IPPB Recruitment 2022: India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) is recruiting candidates for various managerial posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of IPPB at ippbonline.com. Candidates must note that April 9 is the last date to apply, and after that, no application form will be accepted. The online applications process started on 26 March 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 12 posts will be filled in the organization.

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an interview. However, the Bank reserves the right to conduct the assessment, group discussion, or online test in addition to the interview. Candidates will have to prove their eligibility to be selected for the posts. A list of shortlisted candidates will be released on the official website.

India Post payment bank Recruitment | Vacancy Details

Chief Technology Officer - 1 Post

AGM (Enterprise/ Integration Architect)- 1 Post

Chief Manager (Digital Technology)- 1 Post

Senior Manager (System/ Database Administration)- 1 Post

Senior Manager (Security Administration/Architect)- 1 Post

Manager (Security Administration)- 1 Post

AGM - BSG (Business Solutions Group)- 1 Post

Chief Manager (Retail Products)- 1 Post

Chief Manager (Retail Payments)- 1 Post

GM (Operations)- 1 Post

Chief Compliance Officer- 1 Post

Chief Manager(Finance)- 1 Post

India Post payment bank Recruitment 2022 | Application fees

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category need to pay Rs 750/-as application fees and candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PWD category will have to pay Rs 150/-as application fees.

PPB Recruitment 2022 | Age Limit

Manager - 23 to 35 years

Senior Manager - 26 to 35 years

Cheif Manager - 29 to 45 years

Assistant General Manager - 32 to 45 years

Deputy General Manager - 35 to 55 years

General Manager - 38 to 55 years

India Post Payment Bank Recruitment: Here's how to apply

Visit the official website of IPPB

Fill out the application form

Enter required details such

Upload required documents

Pay the application fees

Take a printout of the document for future needs

