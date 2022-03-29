India Post Payment Bank Recruitment: Application Begins For Managerial Posts

IPPB Recruitment 2022: India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) is recruiting candidates for various managerial posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of IPPB at ippbonline.com. Candidates must note that April 9 is the last date to apply, and after that, no application form will be accepted. The online applications process started on 26 March 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 12 posts will be filled in the organization.
Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an interview. However, the Bank reserves the right to conduct the assessment, group discussion, or online test in addition to the interview. Candidates will have to prove their eligibility to be selected for the posts. A list of shortlisted candidates will be released on the official website.
India Post payment bank Recruitment | Vacancy Details
- Chief Technology Officer - 1 Post
- AGM (Enterprise/ Integration Architect)- 1 Post
- Chief Manager (Digital Technology)- 1 Post
- Senior Manager (System/ Database Administration)- 1 Post
- Senior Manager (Security Administration/Architect)- 1 Post
- Manager (Security Administration)- 1 Post
- AGM - BSG (Business Solutions Group)- 1 Post
- Chief Manager (Retail Products)- 1 Post
- Chief Manager (Retail Payments)- 1 Post
- GM (Operations)- 1 Post
- Chief Compliance Officer- 1 Post
- Chief Manager(Finance)- 1 Post
India Post payment bank Recruitment 2022 | Application fees
- Candidates belonging to the unreserved category need to pay Rs 750/-as application fees and candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PWD category will have to pay Rs 150/-as application fees.
PPB Recruitment 2022 | Age Limit
- Manager - 23 to 35 years
- Senior Manager - 26 to 35 years
- Cheif Manager - 29 to 45 years
- Assistant General Manager - 32 to 45 years
- Deputy General Manager - 35 to 55 years
- General Manager - 38 to 55 years
India Post Payment Bank Recruitment: Here's how to apply
- Visit the official website of IPPB
- Fill out the application form
- Enter required details such
- Upload required documents
- Pay the application fees
- Take a printout of the document for future needs
