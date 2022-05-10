India Post Payments Bank GDS Recruitment: Apply For 650 Executive Posts Before May 20

IPPB Recruitment 2022: The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) Limited is recruiting candidates for executive posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the Gramin Dak Sevaks posts can apply online by visiting the official website of IPPB-www.ippbonline.com. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 650 vacancies will be filled in the bank. The candidates must note that the registration process began today, May 10, and the last date to apply for the posts is May 20. After that, no applications will be accepted. The examination will be held in online mode at different exam centres. According to the notice released by the IPPB, "The tenure of engagement shall be for two (2) years and further extendable by one (1) year, subject to satisfactory performance, if required, as per the Bank's business requirements and in the exigencies of public services."

IPPB Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the Executive Post, a candidate must have a graduation degree from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by the Government of India (or) approved by a Government Regulatory Body.

IPPB GDS Recruitment: Selection Procedure

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an online written examination.

However, the Bank reserves the right to conduct a Language proficiency test, if needed

India Post Payment Banks: Age Limit

Candidates aged between 20 to 35 years are eligible to apply

Pay Scale

The Bank shall pay a lump sum amount of INR 30,000/- per month inclusive of statutory deductions & contributions as applicable to the GDSs engaged to IPPB as Executives.

IPPB Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for IPPB

Step 1: To apply for the posts, candidates need to visit the official website of India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022— ippbonline.com.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, candidates need to click on the "Careers or Recruitment" section and then click on the "relevant notification."

Step 3: Now, click on "New Registration" and then log in using your credentials.

Step 4: Fill out the application form with relevant details, upload the documents and pay the application fees.

Step 5: Your IPPB GDS Recruitment form will be submitted.

Step 6: Save and print a duplicate for future reference.

Image: Shutterstock/ Reprentative