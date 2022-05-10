Last Updated:

India Post Payments Bank GDS Recruitment: Apply For 650 Executive Posts Before May 20

IPPB Recruitment 2022: The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) Limited is recruiting candidates for executive posts. Here's direct link to apply

Written By
Amrit Burman
IPPB Recruitment

Image: Shutterstock/Representative


IPPB Recruitment 2022: The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) Limited is recruiting candidates for executive posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the Gramin Dak Sevaks posts can apply online by visiting the official website of IPPB-www.ippbonline.com. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 650 vacancies will be filled in the bank. The candidates must note that the registration process began today, May 10, and the last date to apply for the posts is May 20. After that, no applications will be accepted. The examination will be held in online mode at different exam centres. According to the notice released by the IPPB, "The tenure of engagement shall be for two (2) years and further extendable by one (1) year, subject to satisfactory performance, if required, as per the Bank's business requirements and in the exigencies of public services."

IPPB Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

  • To apply for the Executive Post, a candidate must have a graduation degree from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by the Government of India (or) approved by a Government Regulatory Body.

IPPB GDS Recruitment: Selection Procedure

  • Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an online written examination.
  • However, the Bank reserves the right to conduct a Language proficiency test, if needed

India Post Payment Banks: Age Limit

  • Candidates aged between 20 to 35 years are eligible to apply

Pay Scale

  • The Bank shall pay a lump sum amount of INR 30,000/- per month inclusive of statutory deductions & contributions as applicable to the GDSs engaged to IPPB as Executives.

 IPPB Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for IPPB 

  • Step 1: To apply for the posts, candidates need to visit the official website of India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022— ippbonline.com.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, candidates need to click on the "Careers or Recruitment" section and then click on the "relevant notification."
  • Step 3: Now, click on "New Registration" and then log in using your credentials.
  • Step 4: Fill out the application form with relevant details, upload the documents and pay the application fees.
  • Step 5: Your IPPB GDS Recruitment form will be submitted.
  • Step 6: Save and print a duplicate for future reference.

Image: Shutterstock/ Reprentative

READ | Indian Army Recruitment: Vacancy open for Barber, Chowkidar, Health Inspector posts
READ | Indian Army TGC 136 recruitment notification expected soon; Check details here
READ | BECIL DEO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 86 Data Entry Operator posts; Check details
READ | TSSPDCL Recruitment notification soon for 1271 vacancies for engineer, line manager posts
READ | RPSC Teacher Recruitment 2022: Deadline to apply for 9760 post ends today, check details
Tags: IPPB Recruitment, India Post payment banks, IPPB GDS recruitment
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND