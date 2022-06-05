India Post Recruitment 2022: Deadline To Apply For 38,926 GDS Posts Ends Today

India Post GDS recruitment 2022: India Post will be deactivating the recruitment link for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) on June 5, 2022. Interested candidates who have not applied yet should make sure to apply today. Any application submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case.

Candidates are advised to check eligibility and application details before applying. Through this recruitment drive, 38926 vacancies will be filled across India. This recruitment drive will select a Branch Postmaster (BPM), an Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and a Dak Sevak. Eligibility and age limit details can be checked here. For more details about the India Post Recruitment drive, candidates can go to the official website - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Check important dates here

The registration process for India Post GDS Recruitment was started on May 2, 2022

The deadline to apply will end on June 5, 2022

Selection process and eligibility criteria

Selection process: Candidates will be selected based on system generated merit list based on the merit position of the candidates and the preference of posts submitted

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have a secondary school examination pass certificate of the 10th standard, having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) from any recognized board of school education by the Government of India/State Governments/Union Territories in India.

GDS Recruitment 2022: Check application fee details here

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 100/- for all positions advertised in the selected division.

All-female candidates, SC/ST candidates, PWD candidates, and Transwoman candidates are exempted from paying application fees.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Here's a step by step guide to apply

Step 1: To apply, candidates must visit the official website - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage look for the recruitment link

Step 3: Complete the registration process and fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload all the necessary documents and pay the application fee

Step 5: Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Click on this direct link to apply for the posts mentioned above