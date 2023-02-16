India Post Recruitment 2023: Last Day To Apply For 40,889 GDS, BPM Vacancies Today

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: The application window for India Post Recruitment 2023 against over 40 thousand vacancies will close today, February 16. There are a total of 40,889 vacancies for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), branch postmaster and assistant branch postmaster. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply, candidates, need to visit the official website - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Apply online' tab given at the left side of the page. Then, complete the registration process.

Step 3: Fill out the application form and upload all the necessary documents.

Step 4: Pay the application fees

Step 5: Take a printout of the application fees.

Click here to apply online for India Post Recruitment

Educational Qualification:

To apply, candidates must have a 10th-class passing certificate. Candidates aged above 40 years are not eligible to apply. The candidate should have a secondary school examination pass certificate of the 10th standard, having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) from any recognized board of school education by the Government of India/State Governments/Union Territories in India. The applicant should have studied the local language at least up to Secondary standard [as compulsory or elective subjects. Read India Post GDS Recruitment Notification 2023 here.

Other Qualifications

(i) Knowledge of computers

(ii) Knowledge of cycling

(iii) Adequate means of livelihood

GDS Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

Applicants must pay a fee of Rs 100/- for all positions advertised in the selected division. All-female candidates, SC/ST candidates, PWD candidates, and Transwoman candidates are exempted from paying application fees.