India Post Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 188 PA And Other Post; Check Steps To Apply

The Department of Posts is recruiting candidates for the Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail Guard, and Multi-Tasking Staff posts. The application process is underway, and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 22. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting at dopsportsrecruitment.in.

India Post Recruitment: Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 188 vacancies for postal assistants/sorting assistants, postmen/mail guards, and multi-tasking staff (MTS).

India Post Recruitment: Age Limit

The candidates' age should be between 18 and 25 years. However, for the MTS, the upper age limit is 18 to 27 years.

India Post Recruitment: Application fee

The application fee is Rs. 100. Women candidates, transgender candidates, SC/ST candidates, PwBD candidates, and ex-serviceman candidates are exempt from payment of the application fee.

India Post Recruitment: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for India Post vacancies, candidates are required to visit the official website at dopsportsrecruitment.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the application tab.

Step 3: Candidates then need to fill out the application form.

Step 4: Submit the application fee.

Step 5: Take a printout of the document for future reference.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative