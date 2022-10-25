India Post Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 188 Postal Assistant, Postman And Other Posts

India Post Recruitment: The Department of Posts (IPO) is seeking sportspersons for various posts, including Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Postman, Postal Assistant, and Sorting Assistant in the Gujarat Postal Circle. The registration process is underway and candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at dopsportsrecruitment.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website till November 22. It should be noted that the notification for the Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Assam regions will be available on the website soon.

India Post Recruitment: Age Limit

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant: Between 18-27 years.

Postman/Mail Guard: Between 18-27 years.

Multi-Tasking Staff: Between 18-25 years.

Relaxation in the upper age limit is permissible for different categories as per the rules.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Salary

Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant-Rs. 25,500/-to Rs. 81100

Postman/Mail Guard-Rs. 21700 to Rs. 69100

MTS-Rs. 18000 to Rs. 56900

Educational Qualification

Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant—12th class passed. The candidates will be required to furnish at least a 60-day duration basic computer training certificate from a recognised computer training institute before the issuance of an appointment letter.

Postman/Mail Guard—12th passed and knowledge of the local language, i.e., Gujarat. The candidates will be required to furnish at least a 60-day duration basic computer training certificate from a recognised computer training institute before the issuance of an appointment letter.

MTS-10th passed and knowledge of the local language, i.e., Gujarat

India Post Recruitment: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website at dopsportsrecruitment.in.

Step 2: Then, complete the registration process.

Step 3: Submit the necessary information for Sports Quota admissions.

Step 4: Then, upload the required documents.

Step 5: Click on the circle.

Step 6: If required, pay the application fee.

Step 7: Then, take a printout of the document for future needs.

Here's direct link to apply for India Post Recruitment 2022 - Click Here

Image: PTI/Representative